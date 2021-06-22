Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Starring in Paramount+’s Jerry and Marge Go Large

The film is based on a real-life couple who won millions after discovering a loophole in the lottery

bryan cranston and annette bening star in paramount plus jerry and marge go large film paramount plus lottery
Annette Bening (photo by Jon Rou) and Bryan Cranston (photo by Paul Smith/Featureflash)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2021 | 10:56pm ET

    Paramount+ is making major moves in the original programming game. The streaming service announced Monday that their upcoming film, Jerry and Marge Go Large, has cast Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and The Report star Annette Bening as its leads.

    The movie is based on the 2018 Huffington Post article of the same title by Jason Fagone. Jerry and Marge Go Large tells the true story of Jerry Selbee, a retired cereal factory worker, and his wife, Marge. While running a successful corner store in Evart, Michigan, a 2,000-person town about 80 miles north of Grand Rapids, Jerry discovered a loophole in the Massachusetts lottery. After buying countless tickets, the couple grossed nearly $27 million over nine years, using their earnings to breathe new life into their small hometown.

    David Frankel, known for films like Band of Brothers and The Devil Wears Prada, has been tapped to direct Jerry and Marge Go Large. Its screenplay was written by Brad Copeland (Arrested Development), and the producing team consists of Gil Netter, Keven Halloran, and Amy Baer. Production is scheduled to begin this July, marking one of the first original feature films for Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) since their rebrand last March.

    Related Video

    While no cast members have been announced besides Cranston and Bening, you can stay tuned here for more info on the film as it becomes available.

    Paramount+ has announced a slew of new content for 2021, including a sequel to Paranormal Activity, an origin story adapted from Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, and a docu-series featuring Dave Grohl and his mom. They’ve also rebooted beloved old shows like FrasierRugratsThe Fairly Odd ParentsReno 911!, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Latest Stories

Warner vinyl soundtrack reissue series dark knight space jam goodfellas inglorious basterds

Warner Announces Vinyl Soundtrack Series with The Dark Knight, Space Jam, Goodfellas

June 21, 2021

henry golding snake eyes g.i. joe origins full trailer watch

Henry Golding Gets Recruited by a Shadowy Ninja Clan in New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer: Watch

June 21, 2021

will smith new autobiography will mark manson

Will Smith Details First Autobiography

June 21, 2021

Fargo Tribeca Recap

Inside The Fargo 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion With Steve Buscemi and More: Tribeca Review

June 19, 2021

 

No Sudden Move Review

Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move Is Another Dynamite Heist: Tribeca Review

June 18, 2021

wiz khalifa cast as funk legend george clinton in upcoming nigel bogart biopic

Wiz Khalifa to Play Funk Legend George Clinton in Upcoming Biopic Spinning Gold

June 18, 2021

Dan Romer Interview

Composer Dan Romer on How a '90s Weezer Song Inspired His Emotional Score For Pixar's Luca

June 18, 2021

Zack Snyder says batman going down on catwoman is canon

Zack Snyder Says Batman Giving Oral Sex to Catwoman Is "Canon"

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Starring in Paramount+'s Jerry and Marge Go Large

Menu Shop Search Sale