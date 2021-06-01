BTS Achieve Fourth No. 1 Single with “Butter”

BTS have secured their fourth No. 1 single with “Butter”.

In the week since its release on May 21st, the global pop superstars’ latest single accumulated 32.2 million streams, 242,800 downloads, and 18.1 million radio airplay impressions in the US. All of that propelled “Butter” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

“Butter” marks BTS’ fourth No. 1 single, following “Dynamite” in September 2020, “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” in October 2020, and “Life Goes on” in December 2020.

Not since Justin Timberlake in 2006-2007 has a musical act achieved four No. 1 singles in such a short duration of time (nine months, to be exact). Among groups, not since the Jackson 5 in 1970 has there been a faster run to four chart-toppers.

Not to be outdone, Olivia Rodrigo scored three top 10 singles this week with “Good 4 U” (#2), “Deja Vu” (#3), and “Traitor” (#9). In doing so, the young pop singer makes history as the first artist to chart three songs in the top 10 simultaneously all from a debut album.

