BTS’ RM Rolls Out New Solo Song “Bicycle”: Stream

June can represent many things — the end of school, the beginning of summer — but for soldiers in the #BTSArmy it means Festa, the yearly observance of BTS’ 2013 debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Now, as part of the eighth annual celebration, the Bangtan Boys have rolled out “Bicycle”, a new solo song by the Rap Monster himself, RM.

“Bicycle” sounds like a sunshine ride along a gravel road, with the energetic crunch of the 808s propelling along a languid piano and acoustic guitar. RM’s voice weaves gracefully down the acoustic path, singing lyrics that seek to convince a friend to hop on their bike and leave their sadness in the dust, via Genius. Take a listen below.

BTS began June with their new single “Butter” hitting No. 1 on the US charts. Last month, they performed the hit song on Colbert.

