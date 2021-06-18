Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Unleash Single “Knives”: Stream

The UK metal band's seventh studio LP is out October 22nd

bullet for my valentine new album
Bullet for My Valentine (courtesy of AtomSplitter PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 2:36pm ET

    Bullet for My Valentine have announced a new self-titled studio album, arriving October 22nd. The UK metal act also unveiled the video for lead single “Knives”.

    The band’s seventh LP follows 2018’s Gravity and represents the peak of Bullet for My Valentine’s definitive sound, hence the self-titled nomenclature. For “Knives”, they crank their modern metal edge and arena-ready bombast to the extreme, with vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck calling it an evolution for the band.

    “This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” Tuck said in a press announcement. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”

    Related Video

    The pandemic added an extra sense of urgency and uncertainty to the creation process. For a workmanlike band like BFMV, it’s been an atypical album cycle. Writing began in 2019 and into 2020, but lockdowns halted the recording process until the band were able to safely hunker down with long-time producer Carl Brown at Treehouse Studio in the UK.

    “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet for My Valentine that I’ve ever known,” guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget said. “It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”

    Added Tuck: “I wanted to come out guns blazing, f**king middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat. I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet for My Valentine. It’s always been there. I’ve just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people’s heads off in a metaphorical way.”

    code orange billy corgan
     Editor's Pick
    Code Orange Are Working on “Blistering New Songs” with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan

    Though no tours have been announced, BFMV will appear this weekend (June 18th-20th) headlining the Download Festival Pilot at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.

    Pre-order Bullet for My Valentine’s new self-titled album via Spinefarm or Amazon. Watch the video for “Knives” and check out the LP artwork and tracklist below.

    Bullet for My Valentine Artwork:

    Bullet for My Valentine 2021 album

    Bullet for My Valentine Tracklist:
    01. Parasite
    02. Knives
    03. My Reverie
    04. No Happy Ever After
    05. Can’t Escape The Waves
    06. Bastards
    07. Rainbow Veins
    08. Shatter
    09. Paralysed
    10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

Latest Stories

dababy ball if i want to new single music video stream listen watch

DaBaby Drops New Single "Ball if I Want To": Stream

June 18, 2021

dc comics and loma vista records release dark nights death metal soundtrack stream rise against chelsea wolfe Manchester orchestra mastodon denzel curry soccer mommy idles

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

June 18, 2021

f9 the fast saga soundtrack stream pop smoke skepta lil durk A$ap rocky stream listen

F9: The Fast Saga Soundtrack Features A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, Juicy J: Stream

June 18, 2021

tom morello the bloody beetroots catastrophists ep stream

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Release The Catastrophists EP: Stream

June 18, 2021

 

rivers cuomo kelsey grammer the space between new soundtrack artwork

Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer Join Forces for The Space Between Soundtrack: Stream

June 18, 2021

Noel Gallagher Fallon

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform "We're On Our Way Now" on Fallon: Watch

June 18, 2021

carcass new album torn arteries

Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single "Kelly’s Meat Emporium": Stream

June 18, 2021

serj tankian disarming time piano concerto

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Shares 24-Minute Classical Piano Concerto “Disarming Time”: Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Unleash Single "Knives": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale