Camila Cabello is Cinderella in First Teaser for Amazon Prime Adaptation: Watch

The modern take on the classic fairy tale also stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, and John Mulaney

Camila Cabello as Cinderella
Camila Cabello as Cinderella (Amazon Prime)
June 30, 2021 | 12:28pm ET

    Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella in an upcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd, 2021. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer is streaming below.

    The Cuban-born pop star makes her feature film debut in this modernized take from Pitch Perfect filmmaker Kay Cannon.

    The cast also includes Billy Porter as Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent; Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s evil stepmother; Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan; Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice; John Mulaney and James Corden as the footmen/mice John and James; Missy Elliott as a town crier; and Nicholas Galitzine as Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Robert.

