Candyman Is Summoned in New Trailer for Jordan Peele-Penned Reboot: Watch

Spiritual sequel slashes into theaters in late August

candyman reboot trailer watch Nia DaCosta Jordan Peele
Candyman (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
June 23, 2021 | 1:12pm ET

    Universal and MGM have released a new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot, giving horror fans a closer look at the background story of this version of the supernatural killer.

    In the spiritual sequel to the 1992 classic of the same name, Candyman is an innocent man killed by police in the Cabrini Green projects of Chicago after being wrongly accused of putting razor blades in kids’ candy.

    “They beat him, tortured him, killed him. Right there on the spot,” recalls Cabrini Green old-timer William Burke (Colman Domingo) in the trailer. “A couple weeks later, more razor blades and more candy.” He adds, “Candyman ain’t a ‘he.’ Candyman is the whole damn hive.”

    Undeterred by Burke’s warning to stay away, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins incorporating the legend of Candyman into his work. McCoy becomes obsessed with his legend and unwittingly brings the vengeful spirit back.

    Written by Jordan Peele with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld, Candyman also stars Teyonah Parris as McCoy’s girlfriend, Brianna Cartwright. The cast is rounded out by Tony Todd (Daniel Robitaille/Candyman), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Troy Cartwright), and Vanessa Estelle Williams (Anne-Marie McCoy).

    In a statement, DaCosta explained why she pushed for a theatrical release. “We made Candyman to be seen in theaters,” she previously wrote on Twitter. “Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories — how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.”

    Watch the Candyman trailer below ahead of its arrival in theaters on August 27th. Just don’t say his name into a mirror five times.

