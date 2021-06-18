Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single “Kelly’s Meat Emporium”: Stream

The UK death metal pioneers' seventh studio LP is out September 17th

carcass new album torn arteries
Carcass (photo by Hannah Verbeuren)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 11:38am ET

    Carcass have announced their long-awaited seventh studio album, Torn Arteries, arriving September 17th. The UK death metal pioneers also shared the brutal lead single, “Kelly’s Meat Emporium”.

    The band’s obsession with all things surgical and grotesque is in full effect on the new song. The track was meant as a throwback to the band’s classic musical template. The thick slabs of guitar and filth-ridden vocals will surely trigger a pang of nostalgia for longtime fans and death-metal connoisseurs.

    “The working title for Kelly’s was originally ‘Stock Carcass,’” vocalist and bassist Jeff Walker said via a press release. “We knew that one was a real meat and potatoes track for the album.”

    Related Video

    But don’t expect Torn Arteries to simply rehash albums like Reek of Putrefaction or Symphonies of Sickness, warns Walker.

    “I think as our seventh album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically,” he said. “You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

    Recording the album was a laborious process of bouncing back and forth between England and Sweden over the course of a year. Drummer Daniel Wilding did initial session work in Sweden at Studio Gröndahl with David Castillo, while guitars were recorded at The Stationhouse with James Atkinson in Leeds, England. The band finally headed into finalize vocals, bass, and other guitarwork at Gröndahl studio in Sweden with Castillo.

    “There was no real big plan to do it this way, the process just organically grew on its own,” Walker said.

    Carcass New EP
     Editor's Pick
    Carcass Announce Despicable EP, Share New Song “The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue”: Stream

    Also notable is the stunning artwork created by artist Zbigniew Bielak. In a charming twist on the gory medical photos that adorned early Carcass LPs, Bielak formed a human heart out of vegetables that then rotted on a white plate over time. There’s even a box set variant of Torn Arteries featuring an actual plate and silverware.

    “It’s very clean, white, which we’ve never done before,” Walker said of the art, “it doesn’t look evil, or typically death metal, but I like how clean it is; almost like a coffee table book.”

    Pre-order Carcass’ new album Torn Arteries via Nuclear Blast. Watch the visualizer for “Kelly’s Meat Emporium” and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    Torn Arteries Artwork:
    unnamed 28 Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single Kelly’s Meat Emporium: Stream

    Torn Arteries Tracklist:
    01. Torn Arteries
    02. Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1)
    03. Eleanor Rigor Mortis
    04. Under the Scalpel Blade
    05. The Devil Rides Out
    06. Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited
    07. Kelly’s Meat Emporium
    08. In God We Trust
    09. Wake Up and Smell the Carcass / Caveat Emptor
    10. The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing

Latest Stories

f9 the fast saga soundtrack stream pop smoke skepta lil durk A$ap rocky stream listen

Universal Pictures Releases F9: The Fast Saga Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Stream

June 18, 2021

tom morello the bloody beetroots catastrophists ep stream

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Release The Catastrophists EP: Stream

June 18, 2021

rivers cuomo kelsey grammer the space between new soundtrack artwork

Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer Join Forces for The Space Between Soundtrack: Stream

June 18, 2021

Noel Gallagher Fallon

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform "We're On Our Way Now" on Fallon: Watch

June 18, 2021

 

serj tankian disarming time piano concerto

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Shares 24-Minute Classical Piano Concerto “Disarming Time”: Stream

June 18, 2021

kat von d i am nothing new song stream

Kat Von D Shares New Single "I Am Nothing": Stream

June 18, 2021

Modest Mouse 2021

Modest Mouse Share New Single "The Sun Hasn't Left": Stream

June 18, 2021

H.E.R. Shares Debut Album Back of My Mind: Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single "Kelly’s Meat Emporium": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale