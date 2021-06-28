Cardi B made a surprise appearance at tonight’s BET Awards and revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The “Up” rapper joined her husband, Offset, and the rest of Migos to perform their latest collaboration, “Type Shit”. She chose to share the big news by wearing a body suit with a hole cut out atop her stomach, revealing her baby bump for all to see. Cardi subsequently confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post tagging Offset.

Despite being noticeably pregnant, Cardi effortlessly twerked and danced around on stage throughout the performance of “Type Shit”. Migos also ran through “Straightenin'”. Both tracks appear on the trio’s latest album, Culture III, and you can replay their BET Awards performance in full below.

Cardi B and Offset’s first child, a daughter named Kulture, turns four years old next month.