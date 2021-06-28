Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cardi B Reveals She is Pregnant During Surprise Performance at BET Awards

She and Offset are expecting their second child together

Cardi B pregnant BET Awards
Cardi B performs at BET Awards
Advertisement
Advertisement
and Follow
June 27, 2021 | 8:42pm ET

    Cardi B made a surprise appearance at tonight’s BET Awards and revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

    The “Up” rapper joined her husband, Offset, and the rest of Migos to perform their latest collaboration, “Type Shit”. She chose to share the big news by wearing a body suit with a hole cut out atop her stomach, revealing her baby bump for all to see. Cardi subsequently confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post tagging Offset.

    Despite being noticeably pregnant, Cardi effortlessly twerked and danced around on stage throughout the performance of “Type Shit”. Migos also ran through “Straightenin'”. Both tracks appear on the trio’s latest album, Culture III, and you can replay their BET Awards performance in full below.

    Related Video

    Cardi B and Offset’s first child, a daughter named Kulture, turns four years old next month.

     

Latest Stories

lil nas x Montero (Call Me By Your Name) bet awards 2021

Lil Nas X Performs "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Bruno Mars Anderson Paak Silk Sonic Bet Awards

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform "Leave the Door Open" at BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Tyler the Creator BET Awards

Tyler, The Creator Performs "LUMBERJACK" at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Thot Shot" Live for First Time at BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

 

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen Jokes About DWI Arrest: "An Act So Heinous That it Offended the Entire Fuckin' United States!"

June 27, 2021

Ex-Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies

R.I.P. Johnny Solinger, Ex-Skid Row Singer Dies at 55

June 26, 2021

Geese Share Punky Debut Single "Disco": Stream

June 26, 2021

beabadoobee performs last night on earth on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon simon pegg

beabadoobee Performs "Last Day On Earth" on Fallon: Watch

June 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cardi B Reveals She is Pregnant During Surprise Performance at BET Awards

Menu Shop Search Sale