Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Star as Reporters in Movie About Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, a new movie about the investigations into Harvey Weinstein’s crimes. As Deadline reports, the film is based on Twohey and Kantor’s 2018 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Twohey and Kantor first outlined Weinstein’s predatory behavior in 2017 with a landmark article in the Times. It opened the floodgates, and eventually over 90 woman accused the disgraced producer of harassment or assault, while 15 accused him of rape. In the end, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

She Said will be directed by Maria Schrader, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Unorthodox. The screenplay was written by British scribe Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose script for the Polish movie Ida helped it win the 2015 Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Production comes from Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, with work on the film kicking off this summer.

Mulligan is hot off an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in the rape revenge thriller Promising Young Woman. Earlier this year, she starred in Netflix’s The Dig. Kazan was last seen in the David Simon series The Deuce and The Plot Against America, and as for Weinstein himself, last November we heard he fell seriously ill, possibly from COVID-19.