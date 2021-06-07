Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Star as Reporters in Movie About Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Inspired by the reporting of the New York Times' Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

carey mulligan zoe kazan she said harvey weinstein new york times reporters
Carey Mulligan (image via the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) and Zoe Kazan (photo by Bridget Laudien)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2021 | 5:39pm ET

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, a new movie about the investigations into Harvey Weinstein’s crimes. As Deadline reports, the film is based on Twohey and Kantor’s 2018 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Twohey and Kantor first outlined Weinstein’s predatory behavior in 2017 with a landmark article in the Times. It opened the floodgates, and eventually over 90 woman accused the disgraced producer of harassment or assault, while 15 accused him of rape. In the end, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

She Said will be directed by Maria Schrader, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Unorthodox. The screenplay was written by British scribe Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose script for the Polish movie Ida helped it win the 2015 Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Production comes from Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, with work on the film kicking off this summer.

Related Video

Mulligan is hot off an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in the rape revenge thriller Promising Young Woman. Earlier this year, she starred in Netflix’s The Dig. Kazan was last seen in the David Simon series The Deuce and The Plot Against Americaand as for Weinstein himself, last November we heard he fell seriously ill, possibly from COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters

Rob Zombie Confirms He Is Directing The Munsters Movie

June 7, 2021

steven soderbergh no sudden move trailer watch don cheadle benecio del toro

Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro Lead a Failed Heist in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move: Watch

June 7, 2021

michelle zauner crying in h mart movie japanese breakfast soundtrack

Michelle Zauner's Memoir Crying in H Mart to Be Adapted as Movie

June 7, 2021

Clarence Williams III Twin Peaks

R.I.P. Clarence Williams III, Purple Rain, Twin Peaks & The Mod Squad Actor Dead at 81

June 7, 2021

 

brie larson scott pilgrim vs the world envy adams black sheep metric song stream

Brie Larson's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Song "Black Sheep" Finally Hits Streaming Services: Stream

and June 7, 2021

Cruella sequel

Sequel to Cruella in the Works at Disney

June 5, 2021

quiet place part ii

A Quiet Place Part III Set For 2023 Release

June 4, 2021

The Conjuring 3 Review

The Conjuring 3 Chucks Scares in Favor of a Supernatural Cop Thriller: Review

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Star as Reporters in Movie About Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Menu Shop Search Sale