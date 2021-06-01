Rise Against are being honored by their hometown of Chicago this Friday, the same day the band releases its ninth album, Nowhere Generation. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proclaiming June 4th as Rise Against Day.

The sociopolitically minded punk band will celebrate both the proclamation and the album’s release with an in-store appearance at Chicago’s Reckless Records (in the Wicker Park section of the city). Frontman Tim McIlrath will perform an acoustic set for 50 lucky people who purchase the album, while the whole band will sign copies of the LP for everyone in attendance.

Along with the proclamation news, Rise Against have unveiled the melodic “Talking to Ourselves” as the latest single from the LP. The song follows the release of the tracks “Broken Dreams, Inc.”, “Nowhere Generation”, and “Numbers”.

Related Video

Regarding “Talking to Ourselves”, McIlrath explained, “When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That’s what this song is about.”

As previously announced, Rise Against will embark on a headlining summer U.S. tour beginning July 30th in New York City, and running through an August 24th show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, and once shows sell out, you can also pick up tickets via Stubhub.

Pre-order Rise Against’s Nowhere Generation album here, and check out the video for “Talking to Ourselves” below.