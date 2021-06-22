Menu
Chris Brown Accused of Hitting Woman

Brown could face battery charges

chris brown accussed of hitting a woman in los angeles battery assault charges
Chris Brown, image via Instagram
June 22, 2021 | 6:01pm ET

    Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman in Los Angeles, TMZ reports and NBC News confirms.

    According to a spokesperson for the LAPD, officers responded to reports of an argument at a residence in the San Fernando Valley. The altercation is being investigated as a battery, though it’s not clear at this time if Brown will face charges.

    Via TMZ’s anonymous police sources — who are often, though certainly not always, accurate — the alleged victim received a smack across her head that caused part of her weave to come out. Reportedly, she sustained no injuries, and Brown has not been arrested. If true, the troubled singer would likely face misdemeanor charges — if he were charged at all. No other relevant information can be confirmed at this time, but the story will be updated as news comes to light.

    Related Video

    Brown’s disgraceful history of violence against women dates back to 2009, when he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. He finally came off probation in 2015, but the subsequent years have hardly been without controversy. In 2018, he was arrested on felony battery charges for an incident involving a photographer. That same year, he faced two misdemeanor charges related to the possession of a capuchin monkey. In 2019, he was arrested in France on rape charges, although he vehemently denied the accusations. He then not only sued the alleged victim for defamation, he also sold t-shirts mocking his accuser.

