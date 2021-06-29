Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Christina Aguilera has voiced her support for Britney Spears in light of the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing. In a lengthy statement posted to social media, Aguilera said she has been thinking about Spears nonstop, writing, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Last week, Britney appeared virtually in a California court and asked that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator. Britney spoke about being barred from marriage, put on Lithium against her will, and forced to continue using an IUD despite her desire to have more children. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” said Spears, who has been trying to end the conservatorship for ever since 2014. Since then, numerous musicians have rallied behind Spears in her fight to end the conservatorship.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating, and demeaning thing imaginable,” tweeted Aguilera. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

Back in 1993, Aguilera and Spears met for the first time on The Mickey Mouse Show where they both starred as talented preteens. After launching successful solo music careers shortly afterwards, the two pop stars continually crossed paths throughout the ’90s and ’00s, a bond that Aguilera still thinks of fondly. She even went so far as to post a picture of the two together during their Mickey Mouse Show years on Twitter when making her statement.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” continued Aguilera. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.” Read Aguilera’s statement in full below.

Aguilera is the latest in a long line of artists who have voiced their support for Spears these past few days. Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, and others have all posted passionate pleas calling for Spears to be given her rights back. The latest and arguably most surprising quote came from Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister, who said she was previously waiting to publicly comment on the matter “until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly.”

