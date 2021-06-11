Chromeo Announce Date Night: Chromeo Live! Album, Release “Don’t Sleep (Live)”: Stream

Chromeo have a handful of shows scheduled for this summer, and to get fans hyped, they’re dropping a live album. The duo announced today that their first-ever live LP, Date Night: Chromeo Live!, will be available June 25th via Last Gang Records/eOne. As a preview, they’ve shared “Don’t Sleep (Live in DC)”.

The forthcoming live collection will feature 20 tracks spanning the electro-funk pioneers’ entire discography, including favorites like “Fancy Footwork”, “One Track Mind”, “Night by Night”, “Hot Mess”, and “Come Alive” featuring Toro y Moi. The set was recorded at various stops on their pre-pandemic 2019 North American headlining tour, with selections coming from New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and elsewhere.

“We always toured as a duo, but on our last run, we put together a band of insane musicians,” said David “Dave 1” Macklovitch in a statement. “We told them, ‘Let’s make our stuff sound like late ‘80s, early ‘90s New Power Generation.’ It gave a new life to our entire catalog. We had a blast — it was over the top, but then again so is pretty much everything we do.”

In anticipation of the album, Chromeo unveiled “Don’t Sleep (Live in DC)” as Date Night‘s first single. Stream the track after the jump, followed by the Date Night: Chromeo Live! cover art and complete tracklist.

You can also catch Chromeo in person at their upcoming concerts by snagging tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Last October, Dave 1 and P-Thugg remixed Dirty Projectors’ “Lose Your Love”, just months after dropping their Quarantine Casanova EP. The duo have also kept busy with their new venture Juliet Records, signing alt-R&B artist Ian Isiah to the fledgling label and producing his 2020 album AUNTIE (including lead single “Princess Pouty”).

Date Night: Chromeo Live! Artwork:

Date Night: Chromeo Live! Tracklist:

01. Funklordz Intro (Live in New York City)

02. Fancy Footwork (Live in New York City)

03. Juice (Live in Vancouver)

04. Hot Mess (Live in Seattle)

05. Come Alive feat. Toro y Moi (Live in Los Angeles)

06. Night By Night (Live in Portland)

07. Bad Decision (Live in Minneapolis)

08. (My Girl Is Calling Me A) Liar (Live in Minneapolis)

09. Needy Girl (Live in Los Angeles)

10. One Track Mind (Live in Seattle)

11. Bonafied Lovin (Live in San Francisco)

12. Don’t Sleep (Live in DC)

13. Old 45s (Live in Portland)

14. Slumming It (Live in New York City)

15. Don’t Turn The Lights On (Live in Vancouver)

16. Over Your Shoulder (Live in San Francisco)

17. 100% (Live in Minneapolis)

18. Must’ve Been (Live in Vancouver)

19. Count Me Out (Live in New York City)

20. Jealous (I Ain’t With It) (Live in New York City)