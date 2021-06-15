Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt’s Nuts, Share “Coming Up Tough”: Stream

Chubby and the Gang have announced their new album, The Mutt’s Nuts, due out on August 27th via Partisan Records. The London punk five-piece also shared the LP’s lead single, “Coming Up Tough”.

Produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, The Mutt’s Nuts features lyrics rooted in UK political issues that include worker’s rights, inequality, police brutality, government failure, and gentrification. The album’s sound mixes influences from artists like Hank Williams and The Bobby Fuller Four with Brooklyn-based ’50s girl groups and British blue-eyed soul.

The blistering “Coming Up Tough” addresses government failure in modern London and the school-to-prison pipeline. “You did some crime, you weren’t that wrong,” frontman Charlie Manning Walker (aka Chubby Charles) yells into the mic. “They sent you down for fucking long/ The world moves past your jail cell/ This place is worse than hell.”

Related Video

As Walker shared in a statement, the track was inspired by how the prison system affected the life of someone close to him. He explained,

“‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at a very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away — what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

Check out the “Coming Up Tough” music video, directed by Pedro Takahashi, below.

The Mutt’s Nuts is Chubby and the Gang’s follow-up to their 2020 debut album, Speed Kills. In April, they released a 7-inch containing “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” and “Life’s Lemons”, both of which are included in the new LP.

The band is headed on a UK tour during November and December of this year. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, and you can find the full schedule below.

Pre-orders for Chubby and the Gang’s The Mutt’s Nuts are ongoing.

The Mutt’s Nuts Artwork:

The Mutt’s Nuts Tracklist:

01. The Mutt’s Nuts

02. It’s Me Who’ll Pay

03. Coming Up Tough

04. On The Meter

05. Beat That Drum

06. Pressure

07. Take Me Home To London

08. Life On The Bayou

09. White Rags

10. Overachiever

11. Someone’s Gunna Die

12. Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)

13. Life’s Lemons

14. Lightning Don’t Strike Twice

15. I Hate The Radio

Chubby and the Gang 2021 Tour Dates:

11/04 — Woking, UK @ Fiery Bird

11/05 — Bournemouth, UK @ The Anvil

11/06 — Coventry, UK @ Central Library

11/07 — St. Albans, UK @ The Horn

11/08 — Hull, UK @ The Polar Bear

11/10 — Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

11/11 — Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ The Sugermill

11/12 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social

11/13 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

11/14 — Aberdeen, UK @ Drummonds

11/16 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent

11/17 — Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish

11/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s

11/19 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

11/20 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

11/21 — Milton Keynes, UK @ The Craufurd Arms

11/23 — Exeter, UK @ Cavern Club

11/24 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners

11/25 — Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

11/26 — Bedford, UK @ Esquires

11/27 — Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

11/28 — Southend, UK @ Chinnery’s

11/30 — Kent, UK @ Tunbridge Wells Forum

12/01 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

12/02 — Dover, UK @ Booking Hall

12/03 — Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall Studio

12/04 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

12/05 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront Studio

12/06 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

12/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

12/09 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

12/10 — Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

12/12 — Cardiff, UK @ Club Ifor Bach

12/14 — Manchester, UK @ YES

12/15 — London, UK @ Scala

12/17 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

12/18 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

12/19 — Belfast, UK @ Voodoo