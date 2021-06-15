Menu
Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt’s Nuts, Share “Coming Up Tough”: Stream

Follow-up to their 2020 debut Speed Kills

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream
Chubby and the Gang, photo by Pooneh Ghana
June 15, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    Chubby and the Gang have announced their new album, The Mutt’s Nuts, due out on August 27th via Partisan Records. The London punk five-piece also shared the LP’s lead single, “Coming Up Tough”.

    Produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, The Mutt’s Nuts features lyrics rooted in UK political issues that include worker’s rights, inequality, police brutality, government failure, and gentrification. The album’s sound mixes influences from artists like Hank Williams and The Bobby Fuller Four with Brooklyn-based ’50s girl groups and British blue-eyed soul.

    The blistering “Coming Up Tough” addresses government failure in modern London and the school-to-prison pipeline.  “You did some crime, you weren’t that wrong,” frontman Charlie Manning Walker (aka Chubby Charles) yells into the mic. “They sent you down for fucking long/ The world moves past your jail cell/ This place is worse than hell.”

    Related Video

    As Walker shared in a statement, the track was inspired by how the prison system affected the life of someone close to him. He explained,

    “‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at a very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away — what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

    Check out the “Coming Up Tough” music video, directed by Pedro Takahashi, below.

    The Mutt’s Nuts is Chubby and the Gang’s follow-up to their 2020 debut album, Speed Kills. In April, they released a 7-inch containing “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” and “Life’s Lemons”, both of which are included in the new LP.

    The band is headed on a UK tour during November and December of this year. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, and you can find the full schedule below.

    Pre-orders for Chubby and the Gang’s The Mutt’s Nuts are ongoing.

    The Mutt’s Nuts Artwork:

    chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album artwork

    The Mutt’s Nuts Tracklist:
    01. The Mutt’s Nuts
    02. It’s Me Who’ll Pay
    03. Coming Up Tough
    04. On The Meter
    05. Beat That Drum
    06. Pressure
    07. Take Me Home To London
    08. Life On The Bayou
    09. White Rags
    10. Overachiever
    11. Someone’s Gunna Die
    12. Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)
    13. Life’s Lemons
    14. Lightning Don’t Strike Twice
    15. I Hate The Radio

    Chubby and the Gang 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/04 — Woking, UK @ Fiery Bird
    11/05 — Bournemouth, UK @ The Anvil
    11/06 — Coventry, UK @ Central Library
    11/07 — St. Albans, UK @ The Horn
    11/08 — Hull, UK @ The Polar Bear
    11/10 — Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
    11/11 — Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ The Sugermill
    11/12 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social
    11/13 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
    11/14 — Aberdeen, UK @ Drummonds
    11/16 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent
    11/17 — Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish
    11/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s
    11/19 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
    11/20 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
    11/21 — Milton Keynes, UK @ The Craufurd Arms
    11/23 — Exeter, UK @ Cavern Club
    11/24 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners
    11/25 — Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
    11/26 — Bedford, UK @ Esquires
    11/27 — Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
    11/28 — Southend, UK @ Chinnery’s
    11/30 — Kent, UK @ Tunbridge Wells Forum
    12/01 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
    12/02 — Dover, UK @ Booking Hall
    12/03 — Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall Studio
    12/04 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
    12/05 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront Studio
    12/06 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    12/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
    12/09 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    12/10 — Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank
    12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
    12/12 — Cardiff, UK @ Club Ifor Bach
    12/14 — Manchester, UK @ YES
    12/15 — London, UK @ Scala
    12/17 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
    12/18 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
    12/19 — Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

