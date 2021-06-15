Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt’s Nuts, Share “Coming Up Tough”: Stream

Chubby and the Gang have announced their new album, The Mutt’s Nuts, due out on August 27th via Partisan Records. The London punk five-piece also shared the LP’s lead single, “Coming Up Tough”.
Produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, The Mutt’s Nuts features lyrics rooted in UK political issues that include worker’s rights, inequality, police brutality, government failure, and gentrification. The album’s sound mixes influences from artists like Hank Williams and The Bobby Fuller Four with Brooklyn-based ’50s girl groups and British blue-eyed soul.
The blistering “Coming Up Tough” addresses government failure in modern London and the school-to-prison pipeline. “You did some crime, you weren’t that wrong,” frontman Charlie Manning Walker (aka Chubby Charles) yells into the mic. “They sent you down for fucking long/ The world moves past your jail cell/ This place is worse than hell.”
As Walker shared in a statement, the track was inspired by how the prison system affected the life of someone close to him. He explained,
“‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at a very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away — what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”
Check out the “Coming Up Tough” music video, directed by Pedro Takahashi, below.
The Mutt’s Nuts is Chubby and the Gang’s follow-up to their 2020 debut album, Speed Kills. In April, they released a 7-inch containing “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” and “Life’s Lemons”, both of which are included in the new LP.
The band is headed on a UK tour during November and December of this year. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, and you can find the full schedule below.
Pre-orders for Chubby and the Gang’s The Mutt’s Nuts are ongoing.
The Mutt’s Nuts Artwork:
The Mutt’s Nuts Tracklist:
01. The Mutt’s Nuts
02. It’s Me Who’ll Pay
03. Coming Up Tough
04. On The Meter
05. Beat That Drum
06. Pressure
07. Take Me Home To London
08. Life On The Bayou
09. White Rags
10. Overachiever
11. Someone’s Gunna Die
12. Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)
13. Life’s Lemons
14. Lightning Don’t Strike Twice
15. I Hate The Radio
Chubby and the Gang 2021 Tour Dates:
11/04 — Woking, UK @ Fiery Bird
11/05 — Bournemouth, UK @ The Anvil
11/06 — Coventry, UK @ Central Library
11/07 — St. Albans, UK @ The Horn
11/08 — Hull, UK @ The Polar Bear
11/10 — Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
11/11 — Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ The Sugermill
11/12 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social
11/13 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
11/14 — Aberdeen, UK @ Drummonds
11/16 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent
11/17 — Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish
11/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s
11/19 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
11/20 — Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
11/21 — Milton Keynes, UK @ The Craufurd Arms
11/23 — Exeter, UK @ Cavern Club
11/24 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners
11/25 — Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
11/26 — Bedford, UK @ Esquires
11/27 — Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
11/28 — Southend, UK @ Chinnery’s
11/30 — Kent, UK @ Tunbridge Wells Forum
12/01 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
12/02 — Dover, UK @ Booking Hall
12/03 — Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall Studio
12/04 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
12/05 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront Studio
12/06 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
12/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
12/09 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
12/10 — Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank
12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
12/12 — Cardiff, UK @ Club Ifor Bach
12/14 — Manchester, UK @ YES
12/15 — London, UK @ Scala
12/17 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
12/18 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
12/19 — Belfast, UK @ Voodoo