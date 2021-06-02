CHVRCHES Team Up with The Cure’s Robert Smith for “How Not to Drown”: Stream

CHVRCHES have unveiled “How Not to Drown”, their new collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith. It’s the latest preview of the Glasgow-based pop group’s upcoming fourth album, Screen Violence, which will be released on August 27th. Additionally, CHVRCHES have announced a North American tour taking place in November and December.

On the haunting track, singer Lauren Mayberry trades verses with the British rock icon over crashing percussion and sinister synths. “Tell me how/ It’s better when the sun goes down/ We’ll never escape this town/ I wasn’t scared when he caught me/ Look what it taught me/ Tell me how/ It’s better if we make no sound/ I will never escape these doubts/ I wasn’t dead when they found me/ Watch as they pull me down,” the frontwoman wails on the chorus as Smith provides ghostly backing harmonies.

Ahead of its release, CHVRCHES enlisted The Cure frontman to help tease the single with a series of cryptic clues across their respective social media platforms. While CHVRCHES slowly revealed the track’s title and release date on their Instagram, Smith opted for a more straightforward approach, tweeting, “#CHVRCHES I WILL STOP NOW AS I AM NOT SURE HOW MUCH I AM SUPPOSED TO BE GIVING AWAY… X” alongside a blurred graphic of Mayberry’s face.

“How Not To Drown” serves as CHVRCHES’ follow-up to “He Said She Said”, their furious April single that marked the band’s first new release since 2018. Both tracks appear on Screen Violence, which is one of our 40 most anticipated albums of 2021.

Kicking off in November, CHVRCHES’ supporting North American tour spans 28 dates and including multiple nights in Austin, New York, and San Diego, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on December 17th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, you can find deals via Stubhub.

Smith, meanwhile, most recently performed an acoustic solo set in December featuring songs from 1981’s Faith for Second City’s “Letters to Santa” holiday fundraiser. That same month, he also remixed Deftones’ “Teenager” for the band’s 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of White Pony. Earlier this week, The Cure’s Curætion-25 made its streaming debut.

Screen Violence Artwork:

01. Asking for a Friend

02. He Said She Said

03. California

04. Violent Delights

05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)

06. Final Girl

07. Good Girls

08. Lullabies

09. Nightmares

10. Better If You Don’t

CHVRCHES 2021 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

12/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/02 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

12/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium