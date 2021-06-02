Menu
CHVRCHES Team Up with The Cure’s Robert Smith for “How Not to Drown”: Stream

The synth-pop outfit also announce their new album, Screen Violence, along with a North American tour

chvrches robert smith the cure how not to drown new single stream
CHVRCHES, photo by Ethan Miller/Robert Smith, photo via Getty Images
June 2, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

CHVRCHES have unveiled “How Not to Drown”, their new collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith. It’s the latest preview of the Glasgow-based pop group’s upcoming fourth album, Screen Violence, which will be released on August 27th. Additionally, CHVRCHES have announced a North American tour taking place in November and December.

On the haunting track, singer Lauren Mayberry trades verses with the British rock icon over crashing percussion and sinister synths. “Tell me how/ It’s better when the sun goes down/ We’ll never escape this town/ I wasn’t scared when he caught me/ Look what it taught me/ Tell me how/ It’s better if we make no sound/ I will never escape these doubts/ I wasn’t dead when they found me/ Watch as they pull me down,” the frontwoman wails on the chorus as Smith provides ghostly backing harmonies.

Ahead of its release, CHVRCHES enlisted The Cure frontman to help tease the single with a series of cryptic clues across their respective social media platforms. While CHVRCHES slowly revealed the track’s title and release date on their Instagram, Smith opted for a more straightforward approach, tweeting, “#CHVRCHES I WILL STOP NOW AS I AM NOT SURE HOW MUCH I AM SUPPOSED TO BE GIVING AWAY… X” alongside a blurred graphic of Mayberry’s face.

“How Not To Drown” serves as CHVRCHES’ follow-up to “He Said She Said”, their furious April single that marked the band’s first new release since 2018. Both tracks appear on Screen Violence, which is one of our 40 most anticipated albums of 2021.

Kicking off in November, CHVRCHES’ supporting North American tour spans 28 dates and including multiple nights in Austin, New York, and San Diego, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on December 17th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, you can find deals via Stubhub.

Smith, meanwhile, most recently performed an acoustic solo set in December featuring songs from 1981’s Faith for Second City’s “Letters to Santa” holiday fundraiser. That same month, he also remixed Deftones’ “Teenager” for the band’s 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of White Pony. Earlier this week, The Cure’s Curætion-25 made its streaming debut.

Screen Violence Artwork:

CHVRCHES Screen Violence

Screen Violence Artwork:
01. Asking for a Friend
02. He Said She Said
03. California
04. Violent Delights
05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)
06. Final Girl
07. Good Girls
08. Lullabies
09. Nightmares
10. Better If You Don’t

CHVRCHES 2021 Tour Dates:
11/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
12/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/02 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation
12/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

