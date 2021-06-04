Clairo, Instagram’s Head of Music Explain How to Make the Most of Streaming on CREATV University: Watch

Consequence has joined with CREATV University to help provide real, actionable insights into the entertainment, media, and tech industries. Today, we’re launching four new videos featuring some of the industry’s most valuable players discussing the final topic in our ongoing series: Making the Most of Streaming.

The streaming age is in full swing, and although the opportunity to release music is more accessible than ever before, it’s hard to make certain that your songs will cut through. With algorithms, playlists, social media, and so much more in play, artists have to take it upon themselves to maximize how their music is getting to listeners. But in order to do that, artists have to know how this new music and media landscape operates, and how to make the most of the product that they’re selling.

For this week’s set of CREATV University videos, we’re sharing four clips from leading industry professionals and executives to help break down maximization strategies for streaming numbers and engagement. In these videos, you’ll learn how to build an audience and a community on streaming platforms, how to use Instagram to develop your fan base, and how to bring authenticity to your process and output.

Related Video

Check out clips featuring Clairo, Instagram’s Head of Music Perry Bashkoff, Nettwerk Records A&R executive Rachel Cragg, and Professor and Media Expert Evan Shapiro. Then come back to Consequence each week for more unique insights from CREATV University.