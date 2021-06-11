Clairo Announces New Album Sling, Shares “Blouse”: Stream

On the heels of her collaboration with Lorde, Clairo has now announced her own new album and released the first single.

Entitled Sling, Clairo’s sophomore full-length will arrive on July 16th through FADER Label/Republic Records. It serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Immunity.

Clairo recorded Sling at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York with, you guessed it, Jack Antonoff. In a note posted to social media, the 22-year-old singer explained that her dog Joanie “opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable.”

Related Video

“By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me. stories as lessons, regrets as remorse,” she explained, “thinking about something/someone before yourself. It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing.”

As a preview of her new album, Clairo has shared “Blouse” as the first single. On the song, Lorde returns the favor by providing backing vocals. Take a listen below. Additionally, she performed the song live for the first time on Thursday night’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

‘Sling’ out July 16th 🦘 pic.twitter.com/Pfbjd3c5Kd — claire cottrill (@clairo) June 11, 2021