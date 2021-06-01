Coachella Announces 2022 Dates, Ticket On-Sale Details

Coachella has announced its 2022 dates, marking the festival’s long-awaited return after its two previous editions were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Indio, California music festival will take place over two weekends — April 15th-17th and April 22nd-24th — at the Empire Polo Grounds.

Advanced tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. PT, with pre-registration now ongoing. General admission passes start at $449, while VIP passes are priced between $929 and $1049. A variety of other ticket packages and camping options are also available.

Related Video

Coachella’s 2020 festival was among the first events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers Goldenvoice had initially postponed the event to October 2020 with the hope that live music would be back up and running by then. But as the pandemic worsened, Goldenvoice ultimately canceled Coachella in 2020, and again in Spring 2021. Rather than risk further hiccups this fall, organizers are planning to return in full force come April 2022.

A full lineup announcement is expected in January, and it remains to be seen how many of the acts originally scheduled to play Coachella in 2020 will be found on 2022’s poster. However, if you take much stock into tour routing, Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour does have a nice Coachella-sized gap carved out of it.