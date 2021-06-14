Menu
Code Orange Are Working on “Blistering New Songs” with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan

Get ready for #codecorgan

code orange billy corgan
Code Orange and Billy Corgan (via Twitter)
June 14, 2021 | 2:24pm ET

    Code Orange are working on new songs with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. The alt-rock vet posted a picture with members of Code Orange in the studio, though little else is known about the collaboration so far.

    “Excited to share I’ve been working with Code Orange some on their blistering new songs,” Corgan shared on his Instagram story.

    It’s possible that Corgan is helping produce or co-write a few Code Orange tracks, or maybe he’s just contributing instrumentals or vocals to some new songs. A notable caveat is that Code Orange and Corgan share the same management, Velvet Hammer.

    While Code Orange are rooted in metal, the band certainly take some cues from the alternative rock aesthetics that Corgan helped pioneer in the 1990s. On Twitter, Code Orange shared the same photo of three of the band members with Corgan in the studio, and added a reference to the lyrics from the Pumpkins’ classic “Disarm” and some appropriate hashtags: “the killer in me… #justgettingstarted #beafraid #codecorgan.”

    That’s all we have to go on, but the first hashtag implies that this is the beginning of something… perhaps the follow-up to Code Orange’s critically acclaimed 2020 album Underneath?

    Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour
    Slipknot Announce “Knotfest Roadshow” 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

    Code Orange spent most of the pandemic supporting the album’s release with streaming performances and virtual content. They’ll finally appear in-person once again in September as part of Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow tour and at the Welcome to Rockville fest in November.

    Check out the social media posts via Code Orange’s Twitter below.

    Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Code Orange’s collaboration with Billy Corgan as they become available.

