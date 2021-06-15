Coheed and Cambria are teaming up with The Used for a co-headlining US tour. The 18-date outing will feature support from Meet Me @ The Alter at most shows, with carolesdaughter taking over the opening slot for the last three gigs.

The month-long tour kicks off August 27th in Los Angeles, and runs through a September 24th concert in Jacksonville, Florida. The trek marks the first time the two headliners have toured together since 2003.

Coheed and Cambria’s most recent LP is the 2018 concept album Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which saw the band return to the “Armory Wars” sci-fi theme of past albums. Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting Vaxis II.

The Used, meanwhile, released their eighth album, Heartwork, in the midst of the pandemic in April 2020, and will finally get a chance to tour behind their latest LP.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 18th) via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales happening tomorrow (June 16th). For shows that sell out, visit StubHub.

See the full itinerary and tour poster below.

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Outdoors *

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver *

09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/05 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/07 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE – Outdoors *

09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoors *

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium – Outdoors *

09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion ^

09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

09/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

* = w/ Meet Me @ The Altar

^ = w/ carolesdaughter