Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

The 18-date outing kicks off in late August and runs through late September

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 Tour
Coheed and Cambria (photo by Jimmy Fontaine), The Used (publicity)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 15, 2021 | 10:56am ET

    Coheed and Cambria are teaming up with The Used for a co-headlining US tour. The 18-date outing will feature support from Meet Me @ The Alter at most shows, with carolesdaughter taking over the opening slot for the last three gigs.

    The month-long tour kicks off August 27th in Los Angeles, and runs through a September 24th concert in Jacksonville, Florida. The trek marks the first time the two headliners have toured together since 2003.

    Coheed and Cambria’s most recent LP is the 2018 concept album Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which saw the band return to the “Armory Wars” sci-fi theme of past albums. Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting Vaxis II.

    Related Video

    The Used, meanwhile, released their eighth album, Heartwork, in the midst of the pandemic in April 2020, and will finally get a chance to tour behind their latest LP.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 18th) via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales happening tomorrow (June 16th). For shows that sell out, visit StubHub.

    Coheed and Cambria
     Editor's Pick
    Claudio Sanchez on Coheed and Cambria’s Return to Amory Wars Concept with Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures

    See the full itinerary and tour poster below.

    Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 US Tour Dates:
    08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
    08/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *
    08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Outdoors *
    08/31 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver *
    09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    09/04 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
    09/05 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    09/07 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE – Outdoors *
    09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *
    09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoors *
    09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
    09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
    09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *
    09/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium – Outdoors *
    09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
    09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion ^
    09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    09/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

    * = w/ Meet Me @ The Altar
    ^ = w/ carolesdaughter

    Coheed and Cambria The Used Tour Poster

Latest Stories

best coast 2022 tour finally tomorrow always tomorrow dates stops tickets

Best Coast Announce "Finally Tomorrow Tour" for 2022

June 15, 2021

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

June 14, 2021

KISS 2021 US Tour

KISS Beef Up 2021 US Farewell Tour with Newly Added Dates

June 14, 2021

 

igorrr melt banana vowws 2022 tour

Igorrr, Melt-Banana, and Vowws Announce 2022 North American Tour

June 14, 2021

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 US Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

June 14, 2021

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Black Label Society 2021 tour

Black Label Society Announce 2021 US Tour with Obituary and Prong

June 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale