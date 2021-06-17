Menu
Come to Daddy Is a Deceptively Poignant Story of Regret and Loss

Psychoanalysis discusses some very bad dads to commemorate Father's Day

Consequence Staff
June 17, 2021 | 4:00pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

    Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror. Today, they’re hopping into the trunk and traveling to a house that looks like a spaceship. So throw your gold phone in the ocean and join them as they conclude their Father’s Day series on Bad Dads with the 2019 indie film Come to Daddy.

    They’ll discuss ways to be an effective parent, the emotional consequences of abandonment, the connection between violence and masculinity, and cathartic expressions of grief. The episode takes an emotional turn as all three hosts share memories of their own fathers, but lighter moments include reactions to that big twist, views on Jethro and his poo pen, and Jenn’s enduring crush on Elijah Wood

    Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

