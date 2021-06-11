Menu
Consequence Shop’s Father’s Day Sale: Up to 60% Protect Live Music, GWAR Merch

The perfect gifts for dads that rock

consequence shop father's day sale discount 60% music merch gwar protect live music
June 11, 2021 | 6:00pm ET

    Forget dad rock, we’re celebrating dads that rock. For great gifts for the music-loving man in your life, the Consequence Shop is offering up to 60% off select merchandise as part of our Father’s Day 2021 sale.

    Our entire line of Protect Live Music merch is part of the sale, so you can show how much you love your dad and independent music venues all at once. You can purchase our PLM mask two-pack for just $7.20 (60% off!), our PLM hoodie in two colors for $25.79 (a 40% discount!), or any of our three wildly popular PLM long-sleeve tees for just $19.79 (a 40% slash!).

    You can also grab the limited edition lineup T-shirt from Consequence’s Protect Live Music livestream benefit event, which took place back in April. Discounted 50% to just $13.99, a portion of proceeds from this tee — and all our PLM merch — will continue to benefit NIVA. While you’re at it, you can revisit some of the PLM performances at our Protect Live Music Archives, which is updated weekly with new clips.

    Also part of the Father’s Day sale is the limited edition GWAR Bud of Gods logo T-shirt, a black tee featuring the original Bud of Gods logo. Available now for $13.99 (50% off!), that gives you plenty of savings to splurge on the rest of the expansive line of GWAR Bud of Gods CBD and Delta-8 products and merch.

    All products are only available while supplies last, and the Consequence Shop Father’s Day sale ends Sunday, June 20th at 11:59 p.m. ET. What’s more, you can get free shipping on any order over $50. Shop for pop now!

