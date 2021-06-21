Consequence Shop’s Prime Day Sale: Up to 60% off Protect Live Music and GWAR Merch, Masks

It’s Prime Day, which means its time for the the biggest sale yet on the Consequence Shop! We’re rolling our Father’s Day Sale items right through Prime Day, offering up to 60% off our entire Protect Live Music line, a number of exclusive GWAR Bud of Gods products, and all our original face masks.

Even discounted, portions of the proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch capsule go to help benefit independent music venues via supporting NIVA. Now, you can snag our PLM hoodie in two colors for $25.79 (a 40% discount!), any of our three wildly popular PLM long-sleeve tees for just $19.79 (a 40% slash!), or the PLM mask two-pack for just $7.20 (60% off!). Also available is the limited edition lineup T-shirt from Consequence’s Protect Live Music livestream benefit event from back in April, discounted 50% to just $13.99.

While you’re at it, you can revisit some of the PLM performances at our Protect Live Music Archives, which is updated weekly with new clips.

In addition to the limited edition GWAR Bud of Gods black logo T-shirt — available now for $13.99 (50% off!) — we’re introducing the new Bud of Gods Dugout & CBD Combo Pack! Featuring our latest product, an aluminum dugout with cigarette-shaped pipe and cleaning hook, and a 3.5 gram mylar bag of GWAR’s Bud of Gods CBD flower, this packing is being offered at a 20%-off special price of just $39.99.

Finally, all two-packs of our Consequence branded masks are on sale for 40% off. Grab our smash hit Chevron or Bolt masks; the cinema-inspired Sweater, Dino, and Caretaker masks; or our Luxe Seven Treasures and Marble masks now! Plus, we’ve got the GWAR Bud of Gods, Home for the Holidays, and limited edition Consequence novelty masks all on sale for just $7.20!

All products are only available while supplies last, and the Consequence Shop Prime Day Sale ends Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:59 p.m. ET. What’s more, you can get free shipping on any order over $50. Shop for our deepest discounts yet now!