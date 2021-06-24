Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Consequence’s Under the Tracks Celebrates Chicago’s Indie Labels on Vans’ Ch 66

Members of Chicago labels Hausu Mountain and Numero Group join host NNAMDÏ for the latest episode

under the tracks vans channel 66 chicago underground hip-hop hausu mountain numero group chicago indie labels
Hausu Mountain and Numero Group, photos courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2021 | 5:02pm ET

    Click on over to Vans’ Channel 66 for the latest episode of Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream show, Under the Tracks. Broadcasting June 28th, this week’s episode finds host NNAMDÏ welcoming the co-founders of some of Chicago’s most beloved indie labels to celebrate the city’s underground sounds.

    Chicago has long been known as a nurturing home for creators, and The Numero Group and Hausu Mountain have been some of their strongest supporters over the years. Over a trio of 45-minute DJ sets, NNAMDÏ and his guests will ride the rails to tour the underground scene these labels have helped thrive.

    First up is Doug Kaplan and Max Allison, the co-founders of Hausu Mountain. Originally started as a way to release music from their own projects (Good Willsmith, Pepper Mill Rondo, MrDougDoug, Mukqs), the Hausu label eventually grew as the pair met more passionate artists through touring the DIY scene. The music released under the Hausu Mountain banner is vastly diverse, but there’s always one constant: It’s all about finding ways to both challenge and entertain listeners simultaneously.

    Related Video

    Also appearing this week is The Numero Group co-founder Rob Sevier. Birthed nearly 17 years ago, the label specializes in digging through the crates of musical history to pull out unrecognized classic from the 1960s through the 1990s. Sevier has a particular focus in dance floor obscurities from American soul and funk, reggae and AOR, plus sounds coming from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He’s earned a reputation as one of the most fascinating international DJs, picking up six Grammy nominations for his work at Numero along the way.

    It’s clear the pedigree of underground sounds is rich with this lot, so expect a truly enlightening deep dive when Under the Tracks takes to the airwaves live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, June 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Be sure to stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.

Latest Stories

Yo La Tengo 2021 tour dates live concert tickets US fall YLT, photo by Colin McLaughlin

Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 US and UK Tour Dates

June 24, 2021

Dee Snider Corpsegrinder new song

Dee Snider Teams Up with Cannibal Corpse Singer Corpsegrinder for "Time to Choose": Stream

June 24, 2021

paramore decode i caught places twilight soundtrack streaming

Paramore's Songs from the Twilight Soundtrack Are Finally Available on Spotify in the US: Stream

June 24, 2021

superchunk here's to shutting up 20th anniversary reissue merge records

Superchunk's Here's to Shutting Up Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Reissue

June 24, 2021

 

foo fighters stevie nicks John mayer New Orleans jazz fest

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021: Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company Lead Lineup

June 24, 2021

winston marshall leaves mumford and sons andy ngo

Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford and Sons So That He Can "Speak Freely" About "Evils of Political Extremism"

June 24, 2021

Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

June 24, 2021

britney spears conservatorship hearing

Music World Rallies Around Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey & More Express Support for Singer

June 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Consequence’s Under the Tracks Celebrates Chicago's Indie Labels on Vans' Ch 66

Menu Shop Search Sale