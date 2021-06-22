Corey Taylor Announces Summer 2021 US Solo Tour Dates

Corey Taylor was one of the first major artists to hit the road again this year, embarking on a month-long US run that just wrapped up a few days ago. Now, the singer has added a new summer leg to his solo tour, just weeks before his band Slipknot hit the road for their fall trek.

The new solo leg kicks off August 6th at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and runs through an August 19th show at Denver’s Sculpture Park. Taylor will also play a July 16th gig at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin.

Taylor is touring behind his 2020 debut solo album, CMFT, which features a wide range of songs spanning from metal to alternative rock to outlaw country. Supporting the summer trek will be the dance troupe Cherry Bombs, featuring Taylor’s wife Alicia Dove.

After the solo jaunt, Taylor will then join up with his Slipknot bandmates in September for the previously announced “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, which also features Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

See Corey Taylor’s upcoming solo tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Corey Taylor 2021 Solo Tour Dates:

07/16 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest *

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

08/07 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Plaza

08/08 – Grand Junction, CO – Two Rivers Convention Center

08/11 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip Campground ^

08/12 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoors

08/13 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

08/16 – Springfield, MO – Gilloz Theatre

08/17 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

08/19 – Denver, CO – Sculpture Park

* = festival date

^ = with ZZ Top