Courtney Barnett Announces North American 2021-2022 Tour Dates

With Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir in tow

Courtney Barnett, photo by Ian Laidlaw
June 17, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

    Courtney Barnett is hitting the road this winter for a North American tour. The late-2021-to-early-2022 trek will feature opening acts Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir.

    The 23-date jaunt kicks off on November 29th at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barnett and her tourmates will make stops in US cities like Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City, while also touching down in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto. The trek closes out at the latter city’s Massey Hall on February 12th.

    Barnett has partnered with mental health access fund PLUS1 to support Indigenous-led organizations with a portion of proceeds from the tour. Fans can go to Barnett’s website to register for pre-sale tickets, which will be available at Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:00 am. local time. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look here for deals after they sell out.

    In March, Barnett launched an expansive online archive of her touring and performing history to hold fans over until she could perform live again. Now, that time is almost here, and North American fans will likely get the opportunity to hear new music; a press release promises a brand-new album due for release in late 2021.

    Check out the full schedule for Courtney Barnett’s 2021-2022 tour below.

    Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/29 – Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    12/01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    12/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
    12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *
    12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
    12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace *
    12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox *
    12/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *
    12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
    01/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre #
    01/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
    01/25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
    01/26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live #
    01/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman #
    01/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
    01/31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^
    02/03 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club ^
    02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #
    02/05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
    02/08 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre ^
    02/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^
    02/11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus ^
    02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

    * = w/ Bartees Strange
    # = w/ Julia Jacklin
    ^ = w/ Shamir

