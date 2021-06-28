Menu
Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Hole-Inspired Photoshoot

The Disney star's prom-inspired look appears to draw inspiration from Hole's 1994 LP Live Through This

Olivia Rodrigo, Courtney Love (photos courtesy of Rodrigo/DGC Records
June 28, 2021 | 8:52am ET

    Uh-oh, looks like someone’s come down with a case of jealousy, jealousy. Olivia Rodrigo recently unveiled new prom-inspired visuals teasing her upcoming SOUR concert film, and Courtney Love is not happy about it.

    According to the Hole singer, the Disney star’s aesthetic — which features her holding a bouquet of flowers in a tiara, sash and combat boots with mascara running down her face — hews just a little to closely to the the cover art for the band’s 1994 sophomore album Live Through This.

    “Spot the difference! #twinning!” Love captioned a repost of Rodrigo’s photo on her own Instagram feed along with a shady winking emoji and pair of girls in crowns. Rodrigo quickly caught wind of post and responded in a comment, writing, “love u and live through this sooooo much.” The moment seemed to all be in good fun until Love doubled down in the comments, strongly implying she’s waiting for more credit from the newly-christened pop star for copying her look.

    “Olivia — you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” she wrote, tagging the young singer and adding one final winky face for effect. Check out Love’s Instagram post calling out Rodrigo’s derivative photshoot below.

    If the similarities were indeed intentional on Rodrigo’s part, it’s perhaps unsurprising considering how much inspiration her debut album took from angsty rock and punk on highlights like opener “brutal” and No. 1 hit “good 4 u” — much more so than was ever hinted at by the Swiftian pop of lead singles “drivers license” and “deja vu”.

    Earlier this month, Love launched her new video series, Bruises of Love, with a cover of Wilco and Billy Braggs’ “California Stars” after revealing she nearly died last year from a battle with severe anemia. She also recently squashed a pair of separate beefs, issuing an apology to Trent Reznor and Dave Grohl for accusations she made in a since-deleted June 13th Instagram post.

