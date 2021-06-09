Menu
Cowboy Bebop Composer Yoko Kanno Returns to Score Netflix’s Live-Action Series

The series will debut later this fall

Cowboy Bebop composer Yoko Kanno score music soundtrack Netflix (Adult Swim)
Cowboy Bebop (Adult Swim)
June 8, 2021 | 8:25pm ET

Netflix has been working on a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop for years now and the pandemic delayed it ever further, but thankfully the series is finally set premiere later this year. Perhaps even more exciting, the streamer revealed that Yoko Kanno, the original composer who worked on the classic anime series, will return to score the upcoming version.

Kanno will create the soundtrack for the new series as she sees fit, which means fans can likely expect a faithful homage to the original’s music with a couple modern updates that suit it thrown in, too. Because shooting wrapped up earlier this year, it’s likely that she’s whipping up the score as we speak — that is, if she hasn’t already finished recording it.

The new live-action version of Cowboy Bebop will star John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Also joining the cast are Alex Hassell and Elena Satine. Fans will be pleased to hear that producers have found the perfect corgi to portray Ein, too, and he’s absolutely adorable.

Cowboy Bebop will officially premiere on Netflix later this fall, but the specific date has not been announced. There’s a chance it may align with the 20th anniversary of the original anime series broadcasting on Adult Swim back in 2001, though, so cross your fingers. See you then, space cowboy…

