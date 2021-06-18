Breaking Into the Industry with Bonnaroo’s Co-Founder, HBO Max’s Senior VP, Clairo’s Dad: Watch

Consequence’s partnership with CREATV University continues today with more insight on how to succeed in the entertainment, tech, and media industries. Today, we’re back with more helpful tips about Breaking Into the Industry.

As many state, there isn’t a single “path” that anyone can take to get their foot in the door. Instead, there are multiple ways to find the opportunities that can take your career to the next level. It’s always helpful to see where various people came from, the decisions they made, and the chances they took that led to their dream careers.

For this week’s set of CREATV U videos, we’re sharing four clips from successful industry professionals outlining the different paths they followed on their way through the industry. In these interviews, you’ll learn about the steps and actions some of the biggest names in music and entertainment took to put themselves in the best position to succeed early on in their careers.

Related Video

Check out clips from Superfly and Bonnaroo co-founder Rick Farman, Senior VP of Content Strategy at Warner & HBO Max Jennie Morris, Trioscope Studios Founder & CEO L.C. Crowley, and former Chief Marketing Officer at Converse and Coca-Cola (and Clairo’s dad!) Geoff Cottrill. Then come back to Consequence every other week for more unique insights from CREATV University.