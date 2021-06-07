Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Morrissey, Blondie, Bauhaus & DEVO to Play Rescheduled Cruel World Fest in May 2022

Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, and Violent Femmes also heading to Pasadena, CA

Morrissey with Blondie's Debbie Harry
Morrissey with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2021 | 12:48pm ET

Goldenvoice has rescheduled Cruel World, its one-day celebration of new wave, post-punk, goth, and 80’s alt-rock. The festival, which will be headlined by Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, and DEVO, will now take place on May 14th, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Cruel World was originally supposed to take place in May 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Fortunately, many of the acts originally booked to play the festival will appear at the rescheduled date.

Other notable acts include Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The English Beat, Public Image LTD., The Damned, Cold Cave, The Church, TR/ST, Soft Kill, and Drab Majesty, among others.

Related Video

Tickets to Cruel World go on sale Friday, June 11th via the festival’s website. A variety of different packages, including GA, VIP, and Platinum passes, will be available for purchase.

Cruel World poster 2022

Latest Stories

Welcome to Rockville Must-See Acts

10 Must-See Acts to Catch at Welcome to Rockville 2021

June 4, 2021

Voragos Festival Cruise Rob Zombie Mastodon

Rob Zombie and Mastodon to Headline 2022 Voragos Private Island Festival and Cruise

June 3, 2021

Insane Clown Posse Gathering of Juggalos 2021

Nature Is Healing: Gathering of the Juggalos Returning in 2021

June 3, 2021

Punk in the Park Arizona

US Rock Festivals Return with Punk in the Park Arizona featuring Pennywise, Face To Face, and More: Video + Photos

May 31, 2021

 

rolling loud california 2021 lineup kid cudi future j cole

Rolling Loud California 2021: J. Cole, Future, Kid Cudi to Headline San Bernardino Festival

May 27, 2021

Shaky Knees 2021 lineup

Shaky Knees 2021: The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers to Play Atlanta Festival

May 26, 2021

boston calling foo fighters rage against the machine 2022 headliners

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling in 2022

May 26, 2021

Lorde (Kimberly Ross), Gorillaz (David Brendan Hall), The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi) to play Primavera Sound in 2022

Primavera Sound 2022: Lorde, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala Lead Two-Weekend Lineup

May 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Morrissey, Blondie, Bauhaus & DEVO to Play Rescheduled Cruel World Fest in May 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale