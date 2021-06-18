DaBaby Drops New Single “Ball if I Want To”: Stream

DaBaby is back with “Ball if I Want To”, his second single in the wake of his 2020 EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). On the braggadocios track, the rapper unapologetically flexes while running through verses about chartering private jets, name-dropping family members, and boasting about his sexual prowess.

“Bitch, it ain’t even my birthday/ But I can ball if I want to/ Pull up, foreign cars if I want to/ Hop out that bitch with that iron in my jumpsuit/ Just do what I say and I love you, kay?” he raps over a sparse beat and an echoing choral sample.

The song also arrives with a video directed by DaBaby himself. It finds the rapper goofing off on a college campus, complete with a cheerleading squad, library parties, and a mascot of a giant baby. Watch DaBaby’s self-directed “Ball if I Want To” video after the jump.

Related Video

This latest single follows a busy 2020, in which the rapper dropped his third album, Blame It on Baby, and earned the first No. 1 hit of his career thanks to the meteoric success of the Roddy Rich-assisted “Rockstar”.

Since then, the hip-hop star has collaborated with the likes of BRS Kash and City Girls (“Throat Baby [Go Baby] Remix”), DJ Khaled (“I DID IT” alongside Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Baby), Dua Lipa (the “Levitating” remix) and Megan Thee Stallion, again (“Cry Baby”). This summer, he’s set to hit the re-established festival circuit, performing at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Rolling Loud Miami. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.