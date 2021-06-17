Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Damon Albarn Has “Put the Finishing Touches” on New Solo Album

The long-awaited studio set is expected to arrive sometime later this year

damon albarn new solo album transgressive records
Damon Albarn (photo by Linda Brown Lee)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 17, 2021 | 6:35pm ET

    Damon Albarn’s sophomore solo album is on the way! The news comes courtesy of Transgressive Records, which announced they’ve signed the Blur and Gorillaz founder to a new recording contract.

    “We are over the moon to announce that @damonalbarn has signed a new worldwide record deal with us here at Transgressive Records!” the label wrote on Instagram, promising, “Damon has recently put the finishing touches to his much-anticipated, second solo album, full details for which will be released soon.” Check out the official announcement after the jump.

    Albarn’s latest project will serve as his first solo follow-up to 2014’s Everyday Robots, which produced singles “Lonely Press Play”, “Hollow Ponds”, “Mr. Tembo”, “Heavy Seas of Love”, and the title track.

    Related Video

    Last month, the singer-songwriter played a solo set during Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream, where his trendy, new mullet caused quite a stir. In April he collaborated with Paul McCartney on a remix of “Long Tailed Winter Bird” for the former Beatle’s new covers album McCartney III Imagined.

    Gorillaz, meanwhile, celebrated their 20th anniversary as a virtual pop band in March. That same month, Albarn co-wrote “Cosmosis”, the lead single off late Nigerian drummer Tony Allen’s posthumous album There Is No End.

Latest Stories

gwar bud of gods dugout pipe tincture delta-8 cbd

GWAR Introduce Bud of Gods Dugout and Delta-8 Tincture

June 17, 2021

Mastodon Aquarium Livestream

Mastodon to Livestream Acoustic Show from Georgia Aquarium

June 17, 2021

My Morning Jacket Announce New Vinyl Series MMJ Live

June 17, 2021

david byrnes american utopia broadway return september 2021 St. James Theatre

David Byrne's American Utopia Returning to Broadway this Fall

June 17, 2021

 

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Announce Disco Alter Egos the Dee Gees for Record Store Day

June 17, 2021

jinjer new album wallflowers

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song "Vortex”: Stream

June 17, 2021

bruce springsteen on broadway vaccines astrazeneca fda

Springsteen on Broadway Off-Limits to Fans Vaccinated with AstraZeneca

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Damon Albarn Has "Put the Finishing Touches" on New Solo Album

Menu Shop Search Sale