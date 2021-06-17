Damon Albarn Has “Put the Finishing Touches” on New Solo Album

Damon Albarn’s sophomore solo album is on the way! The news comes courtesy of Transgressive Records, which announced they’ve signed the Blur and Gorillaz founder to a new recording contract.

“We are over the moon to announce that @damonalbarn has signed a new worldwide record deal with us here at Transgressive Records!” the label wrote on Instagram, promising, “Damon has recently put the finishing touches to his much-anticipated, second solo album, full details for which will be released soon.” Check out the official announcement after the jump.

Albarn’s latest project will serve as his first solo follow-up to 2014’s Everyday Robots, which produced singles “Lonely Press Play”, “Hollow Ponds”, “Mr. Tembo”, “Heavy Seas of Love”, and the title track.

Last month, the singer-songwriter played a solo set during Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream, where his trendy, new mullet caused quite a stir. In April he collaborated with Paul McCartney on a remix of “Long Tailed Winter Bird” for the former Beatle’s new covers album McCartney III Imagined.

Gorillaz, meanwhile, celebrated their 20th anniversary as a virtual pop band in March. That same month, Albarn co-wrote “Cosmosis”, the lead single off late Nigerian drummer Tony Allen’s posthumous album There Is No End.