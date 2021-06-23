Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle Adapt Strange Planet for Apple TV+ Animated Series

Over the past few years, Nathan Pyle has become an internet sensation thanks to Strange Planet, his beloved webcomic series in which aliens describe everyday human things in otherwise oddball terms. Now, Pyle’s webcomics-turned-graphic novels are becoming an Apple TV+ show with help from Dan Harmon.

According to Deadline, Pyle and Harmon will executive produce the new show together. When issuing a straight-to-series order for Strange Planet, the streaming giant also brought on Joe Pera Talks with You and Over the Garden Wall screenwriter Amalia Levari as a showrunner. Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, the animation studio behind Bojack Horseman, will produce the series as well.

Pyle has two books to his name and still regularly posts comics online, but Strange Planet is by far his biggest smash hit with more than six million Instagram followers. It follows big-eyed, vibrantly blue “beings” as they go about life on their planet that coincidentally is a lot like Earth. It might sound confusing or boring in concept, but it’s charmingly comedic in practice, like when the aliens describe a tan as “sun damage” or dub sneezing “face fluid explosions.” It’s best understood through a visual medium, so the Apple TV+ adaptation should make for another perfect fit. Check out some of the comic strips below.

This is the latest project to land on Harmon’s rather prolific plate. The creator behind Community and Rick and Morty has also been hard at work on Krapopolis, his new Fox show that takes place in ancient Greece and features strange bits of mythology like Olympic deities, monstrous creatures, and (gasp!) a functioning democracy. It’s currently scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.