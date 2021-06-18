Menu
Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

Plus contributions from Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and more

Dark Nights: Death Metal (DC Comics)
June 18, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    DC fans, assemble: the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal has hit streaming services. In collaboration with Loma Vista Recordings, the companion piece to the DC Comics series of the same name features songs by Soccer Mommy, Denzel Curry, Rise Against, HEALTH, Mastodon, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, and more. Stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

    The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack was executive produced by Tyler Bates, who’s composed scores for films like Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick. Previously-released singles include Denzel Curry and PlayThatBoiZay’s “Bad Luck”, Chelsea Wolfe’s “Diana”, HEALTH’s “Anti-Life”, Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc”, and Mastodon’s “Forged By Neron”. Each artist wrote their own songs for the soundtrack, inspired by the comic book’s text. See the artwork and tracklist after the jump.

    Physical copies of Dark Nights: Death Metal arrive July 16th, including exclusive vinyl variant covers of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Dark Nights: Death Metal Artwork:

    Dark Nights Death Metal Cover Art Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

    Dark Nights: Death Metal Tracklist:
    01. Mastodon — Forged by Neron
    02. Chelsea Wolfe — Diana
    03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates — ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)
    04. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates — Meet Me in the Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)
    05. Grey Daze — Anything, Anything
    06. Rise Against — Broken Dreams, Inc.
    07. Manchester Orchestra — Never Ending
    08. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay — Bad Luck
    09. Carach Angren — Skull With a Forked Tongue
    10. Starcrawler — Good Time Girl
    11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates — Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)
    12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone — Now You’ve Really Done It
    13. Show Me the Body — Stone Cold Earth
    14. IDLES — Sodium
    15. Soccer Mommy — Kissing in the Rain

