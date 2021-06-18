Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

DC fans, assemble: the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal has hit streaming services. In collaboration with Loma Vista Recordings, the companion piece to the DC Comics series of the same name features songs by Soccer Mommy, Denzel Curry, Rise Against, HEALTH, Mastodon, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, and more. Stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack was executive produced by Tyler Bates, who’s composed scores for films like Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick. Previously-released singles include Denzel Curry and PlayThatBoiZay’s “Bad Luck”, Chelsea Wolfe’s “Diana”, HEALTH’s “Anti-Life”, Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc”, and Mastodon’s “Forged By Neron”. Each artist wrote their own songs for the soundtrack, inspired by the comic book’s text. See the artwork and tracklist after the jump.

Physical copies of Dark Nights: Death Metal arrive July 16th, including exclusive vinyl variant covers of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Artwork:

Dark Nights: Death Metal Tracklist:

01. Mastodon — Forged by Neron

02. Chelsea Wolfe — Diana

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates — ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)

04. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates — Meet Me in the Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)

05. Grey Daze — Anything, Anything

06. Rise Against — Broken Dreams, Inc.

07. Manchester Orchestra — Never Ending

08. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay — Bad Luck

09. Carach Angren — Skull With a Forked Tongue

10. Starcrawler — Good Time Girl

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates — Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone — Now You’ve Really Done It

13. Show Me the Body — Stone Cold Earth

14. IDLES — Sodium

15. Soccer Mommy — Kissing in the Rain