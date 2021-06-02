Darkside Share New Single “Lawmaker”: Stream

Darkside are back with another preview of Spiral, their upcoming reunion album. The new single is called “Lawmaker” and it sees the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington turning up their experimental blend of minimalist electronica and jazz. Stream it below.

Compared to the lead single “Liberty Bell”, this new track is a rather uptempo number that sounds surprisingly happy for Darkside. “Lawmaker” opens with woozy vocals and some simple guitar riffs before evolving into a rhythmic dance number with an eastern Indian flair. It clocks in around six minutes in total, and each one of those minutes veers off in a new, unexpected way.

It’s been seven whole years since Darkside suddenly broke up, but that’s finally changing with Spiral. The follow-up to their 2013 full-length debut, Psychic, has been an ongoing project ever since they rented a small house in Flemington, New Jersey in 2018 to write songs. In a previous statement, Jaar said that he considers Darkside to be his “jam band” with his friend, whereas Harrington views the project as a way to experiment in ways he “would never do” on his own. Whatever the reason, it’s worth keeping up because it results in some of the most unique and hypnotic electronic music of the decade.

Spiral consists of nine songs in total, including the previously released single “The Limit”. Check out the complete tracklist and album artwork for it here before the record comes out on July 23rd via Matador.