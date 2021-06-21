Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan Announce Co-Headlining Arena Shows

Months after performing together at a series of shows in Austin, Texas, Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan have announced a pair of arena shows for later summer.

The two-date “tour” is set to take the comics to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 3rd and New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center the following day on the 4th. Tickets to both events are set to go on sale June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Even in such large venues, the power of a Chappelle-Rogan headlining bill could easily lead to sell-out crowds, so you might also want to check for passes here.

Despite Rogan’s less-than-delicate appraisal of vaccination efforts and his presence at the same Austin show that exposed Chappelle to COVID-19, the New Orleans and Nashville events will require masks. A press release did not specify if vaccination proof will also be necessary, however attendees can expect a “no cell-phone zone” courtesy of Yondr pouches.

Related Video

Chappelle’s close professional relationship with Rogan is just more proof of his ability to align himself with almost anybody. Most recently, he covered Radiohead’s “Creep” with Foo Fighters during their Madison Square Garden gig, launched a podcast with Mos Def and Talib Kweli, made up with Netflix after a beef over Chappelle’s Show, and teamed with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a vinyl release of his 8:46 special. He’s also set to be the first comedian to headline Summerfest’s main stage in Milwaukee this summer.

Meanwhile, Rogan was recently called “trash garbage” by Steve Albini.