David Byrne’s American Utopia Returning to Broadway this Fall

Massive six-month run will take place at St. James Theatre

David Byrne, photo by Amy Price
June 17, 2021 | 3:50pm ET

    After plans for a 2020 run were called off, David Byrne’s American Utopia stage show is finally returning to Broadway this fall. The massive six-month run will begin September 17th at its new location, the St. James Theatre — the same venue hosting Bruce Springsteen’s own Broadway revival this summer.

    Based on Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, American Utopia initially opened in October 2019. On stage, Byrne is joined by an 11-piece mobile ensemble playing songs from American Utopia, other tracks from his solo catalog, and Talking Heads material. Annie-B Parson, who worked with Byrne on his preceding “American Utopia Tour”, scripted the show’s staging and choreography.

    In a statement, Byrne celebrated the return:

    “It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17 — remount previews begin. We’re moving to the St. James Theatre — just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger — I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was — we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

    Tickets are on sale now via the official website. Check for deals here once they’ve sold out. Those with valid tickets to previously canceled shows will be emailed with information about how to proceed.

    Byrne first announced in February 2020 that American Utopia would begin a new 17-week run that September, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Broadway one month later. At the time, the show had concluded a 121-performance run at the Hudson Theatre.

    In March 2020, Byrne brought American Utopia to Saturday Night Live, marking his first appearance on the show in 31 years. Last year, HBO released a Spike Lee-directed film version of the Broadway show. Watch a trailer for that movie below.

