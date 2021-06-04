Menu
Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

The multi-hyphenate artist discusses her sophomore LP, Second Line: An Electro Revival

Consequence Staff
June 4, 2021 | 2:47pm ET

Dawn Richard catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Second Line: An Electro Revival, a concept album that finds the artist further exploring her New Orleans roots through her mother’s narration.

The Danity Kane/Dirty Money member tells us about her love of Hans Zimmer’s work; writing over classical pieces; taking electronic music further into the future; and the need for more people of color, women, and queer artists in the genre. Richard goes on to talk about what will eventually become the final part of this trilogy, her work in animation with Adult Swim, starring in the upcoming film Isaac, and dreams of turning King Creole into an animated series.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

