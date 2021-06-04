Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Dawn Richard catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Second Line: An Electro Revival, a concept album that finds the artist further exploring her New Orleans roots through her mother’s narration.

The Danity Kane/Dirty Money member tells us about her love of Hans Zimmer’s work; writing over classical pieces; taking electronic music further into the future; and the need for more people of color, women, and queer artists in the genre. Richard goes on to talk about what will eventually become the final part of this trilogy, her work in animation with Adult Swim, starring in the upcoming film Isaac, and dreams of turning King Creole into an animated series.

