DC League of Super-Pets adds Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves to voice cast

Also starring alongside Dwayne Johnson are Natasha Lyonne, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, and Diego Luna

Kate McKinnon (photo by Tom Rose), Kevin Hart (photo by Tinseltown), and Keanu Reeves (photo by Eugene Powers) (All images via Shutterstock)
June 8, 2021 | 2:03pm ET

Warner Bros. has fetched some A-list talent for its animated DC Comics adaptation DC League of Super-Pets. Newly joining Dwayne Johnson in the CGI film are Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, and Diego Luna.

Like the title suggests, DC League of Super-Pets brings together the animal companions of the DC Extended Universe’s biggest heroes to do battle against bad guy beasties. Johnson was previously announced to headline the project as Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s canine sidekick. News of today’s casting also confirms that Hart will voice Ace the Bat-Hound, whose master should be pretty obvious from the name. (It’s Batman. Just to be clear.)

No word yet on what creature champions the other cast will be voicing, though there are plenty of odd DC characters from which to choose. Fans can likely expect Wonder Woman’s kangaroo, Jumpa; Supergirl’s cat, Streaky; and/or Aquaman’s octopus, Topo, to appear. But will we get to see Elastic Man’s Flexi, the Plastic Bird, Detective Chimp, or — dear we dream — Bat-Cow?

We’ll find out when DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on May 20th, 2022. Watch a teaser announcing the complete cast below.

Sam Levine and Jared Stern are co-directing the project from a script the latter penned himself. Johnson is producing alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia from his own Seven Bucks Productions.

This also isn’t Johnson’s only DC role coming up. The actor/viable presidential candidate has been tied to Black Adam, a sort-of spinoff of Shazam!, for years. That movie is finally underway, with the rest of the cast including Pierce Brosnan as Dr. FateAldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. With Black Adam targeting a July 29th, 2022 release, it looks like ’22 will be the summer of DC Dwayne.

