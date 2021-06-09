Menu
Deafheaven Announce New Album Infinite Granite, Share “Great Mass of Color”: Stream

The band's fifth studio album features a dramatic shift in sound

deafheaven new album infinite granite
Deafheaven (photo by George Clarke)
June 9, 2021 | 8:00am ET

Deafheaven have announced their fifth studio album, Infinite Granite, out August 20th via Sargent House. As a prelude of what’s to come, the quintet also shared the lead single, “Great Mass of Color”.

The track marks a dramatic musical shift from the unique and acclaimed “blackgaze” metal sound that Deafheaven have displayed since forming in 2010. While the shoegaze elements remain, the metal is all but gone, as the song forgoes any blast beats and harsh vocals.

According to the press release, singer George Clarke’s black metal howls are at a minimum on Infinite Granite. Instead, he employed “falsettos, whispers, multi-part harmonies, and other adventurous vocal treatments” to utilize his full range. Meanwhile, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra incorporated more synth textures alongside their expressive fretwork.

Related Video

Overall, Infinite Granite is shaping up to be the most different-sounding Deafheaven LP to date. The new album was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, best known as Beck’s longtime bassist and for his work with such artists as St. Vincent, Nine Inch Nails, M83, Metric, and Paramore. It was then mixed by Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Beck).

Deafheaven George Clarke interview decade 2010s photo by Kevin RC Wilson
 Editor's Pick
Deafheaven’s George Clarke on the Past Decade, His Band’s Breakthrough, and Why Metal Will Never Die

Deafheaven just celebrated a decade of existence in 2020, releasing the studio-recorded live album 10 Years Gone after lockdowns prevented the band from embarking on an anniversary tour last year. Perhaps the milestone called for a shift in direction.

The band’s last proper studio album was Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which landed at No. 3 on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

Pre-orders for Infinite Granite are available in various formats via Sargent House or Amazon. Listen to Deafheaven’s new song “Great Mass of Color” and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Infinite Granite Artwork:

unnamed 15 Deafheaven Announce New Album Infinite Granite, Share Great Mass of Color: Stream

Infinite Granite Tracklist:
01. Shellstar
02. In Blur
03. Great Mass of Color
04. Neptune Raining Diamonds
05. Lament for Wasps
06. Villain
07. The Gnashing
08. Other Language
09. Mombasa

