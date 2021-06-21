Deap Vally Shares American Cockroach EP: Stream

Deap Vally has dropped their latest EP, American Cockroach, via Cooking Vinyl Limited. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

The four-track project serves as the duo’s second EP of the year (following February’s Digital Dream) and contains lead single “I Like Crime” featuring Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal, as well as “Give Me a Sign”, the Ayse Hassan-assisted “Better off with Nothing”, and the title track.

American Cockroach is “a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between,” the L.A-based duo said in a statement. “These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right.”

Check out the EP’s funky cover art and tracklist below.

Back before the pandemic, the duo joined forces with The Flaming Lips to create supergroup Deap Lips, unveiling their debut single “Hope Hell High” in December 2019, and following it up second single “Home Thru Hell” in January 2020. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived just two months later.

American Cockroach EP Artwork:

American Cockroach EP Tracklist:

01. Give Me a Sign

02. I Like Crime (feat. Jennie Vee)

03. American Cockroach

04. Better off with Nothing (feat. Ayse Hassan)