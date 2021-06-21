Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Deap Vally Shares American Cockroach EP: Stream

The four-track EP is the duo's second release of 2021

deap vally american cockroach ep stream
Deap Vally (photo by Bryan Sheffield)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 20, 2021 | 9:17pm ET

    Deap Vally has dropped their latest EP, American Cockroach, via Cooking Vinyl Limited. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The four-track project serves as the duo’s second EP of the year (following February’s Digital Dream) and contains lead single “I Like Crime” featuring Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal, as well as “Give Me a Sign”, the Ayse Hassan-assisted “Better off with Nothing”, and the title track.

    American Cockroach is “a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between,” the L.A-based duo said in a statement. “These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right.”

    Related Video

    Check out the EP’s funky cover art and tracklist below.

    Back before the pandemic, the duo joined forces with The Flaming Lips to create supergroup Deap Lips, unveiling their debut single “Hope Hell High” in December 2019, and following it up second single “Home Thru Hell” in January 2020. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived just two months later.

    American Cockroach EP Artwork: 

    deap vally american cockroach ep cover art

    American Cockroach EP Tracklist:
    01. Give Me a Sign
    02. I Like Crime (feat. Jennie Vee)
    03. American Cockroach
    04. Better off with Nothing (feat. Ayse Hassan)

Latest Stories

dababy ball if i want to new single music video stream listen watch

DaBaby Drops New Single "Ball if I Want To": Stream

June 18, 2021

dc comics and loma vista records release dark nights death metal soundtrack stream rise against chelsea wolfe Manchester orchestra mastodon denzel curry soccer mommy idles

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

June 18, 2021

bullet for my valentine new album

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Unleash Single "Knives": Stream

June 18, 2021

f9 the fast saga soundtrack stream pop smoke skepta lil durk A$ap rocky stream listen

F9: The Fast Saga Soundtrack Features A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, Juicy J: Stream

June 18, 2021

 

tom morello the bloody beetroots catastrophists ep stream

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Release The Catastrophists EP: Stream

June 18, 2021

rivers cuomo kelsey grammer the space between new soundtrack artwork

Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer Join Forces for The Space Between Soundtrack: Stream

June 18, 2021

Noel Gallagher Fallon

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform "We're On Our Way Now" on Fallon: Watch

June 18, 2021

carcass new album torn arteries

Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single "Kelly’s Meat Emporium": Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deap Vally Shares American Cockroach EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale