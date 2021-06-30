Canadian Death Metal Band Performs for Elementary School Students: Watch

Canadian death metal band Obvurt performed for elementary school students in their home city of Quebec, and the band has hared the entire show on YouTube.

Who said death metal was scary? The band set up on the blacktop of the school playground and unleashed an unfiltered set of brutal growls and extreme musicianship. And the children happily bounce and dance along, totally digging it. If you needed a feel-good clip, here it is.

Better yet, the idea for the concert came from the school’s faculty, as Obvurt guitarist and music teacher Philippe Drouin explained in a press release.

“The physical education teacher and school principal introduced me to this idea,” Drouin said. “He was thinking about a party to celebrate the end of the school year by doing a show in the school backyard where [I teach music]. He knew about the release of [Obvurt album] The Beginning on March 31st and thought about the idea to bring The Beginning to life in the school backyard.”

The performance was even more amazing in that Drouin, a music instructor at the school, suffered a serious car accident in 2016 that left him unable to play guitar right handed. With the help of ambidextrous shredder Michael Angelo Batio and years of practice, Drouin was able to re-learn guitar left handed.

“I wasn’t sure at first, it was strange to me,” Drouin said of the schoolyard show. “But all the kids knew about the fact that I switched to left handed and released something before the pandemic started. That show became a big surprise when the kids recognized the musicians and the Obvurt logo on the amp. The kids really enjoyed the performance, which was very inspiring to us and we were pleased to release this unique performance video.”

Pick up Obvurt’s latest release The Beginning via Bandcamp. Watch the video of their elementary school show below.