Deb Never Announces New EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone, Shares “Disassociate”: Stream

Deb Never has announced her new EP, Where Have All The Flowers Gone, which is set for release this summer. As a preview, Never shared her new single, “Disassociate”.

Where Have All The Flowers Gone is described as introducing Never’s “new perspective on the modern world” while she “explores the pressures of existing in a space where change is the only constant, even for oneself.” It features longtime collaborator Michael Percy as well as Jam City and Jim-E Stack.

The alt-rock throwback “Dissociate” was produced by Percy and Luke Wild and finds Never contemplating her very existence and personal growth. “Feels like something’s missing,” she sings. “Fall asleep right next to all my demons/ Tell me that you’ll wake me when it’s over/ Think I’m scared to death of growing older.”

Where Have All The Flowers Gone is Never’s follow-up to her 2019 debut EP, House on Wheels. It will feature the lead single, “Sorry”, which she released in late April and will likely include January’s “Someone Else”, which earned an honorable mention for Song of the Week.

Earlier this year, Never featured on “push” by slowthai, whom she will join on the “Hell is Home” Tour in 2022.