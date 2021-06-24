Dee Snider Teams Up with Cannibal Corpse Singer Corpsegrinder for “Time to Choose”: Stream

Dee Snider has unleashed the new single “Time to Choose” featuring Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. The track is from the legendary Twisted Sister frontman’s upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar, out July 30th.

The blistering three-minute song starts with a galloping thrash rhythm and grooving riffage prior to a crushing post-chorus breakdown. This section is prime territory for Corpsegrinder, who bellows “You must choose” in his iconic death growl. Overall, it’s one of the most diverse and brutal songs Snider has recorded to date.

“‘Time to Choose’ deals with a subject I’ve addressed often over the course of my writing career: good versus evil (see ‘Burn In Hell’),” Snider remarked in a press release. “Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher’s voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honored when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice.”

Like Snider’s previous solo work, Leave a Scar was again produced by Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta, hence the groove-laden thrash of “Time to Choose” and previous single “I Gotta Rock (Again)”. Rounding out Snider’s band is guitarist Charlie Bellmore, drummer Nick Bellmore, bassist Russell Pzütto, and guitarist Nick Petrino.

“Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible!” Jasta said in the initial announcement for the LP. “The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other.”

For Snider, a true heavy-metal lifer, making the new record was a necessary objective, especially during the times of COVID.

“By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the ’90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process,” Snider said.

The 12-track album will be available in a variety of formats (CD, vinyl, digital) and deluxe packages including the “Dee-Hard” edition (featuring the vinyl LP, patch, and turntable shipmat) and the “Dee-Lux” wooden box edition (with CD, 7-inch vinyl single, leather wristband, and logo pin).

Pre-order Leave a Scar via Napalm Records. Watch Dee Snider’s video for “Time to Choose” featuring Corpsegrinder below.