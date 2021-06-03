Trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic Promises Otherworldly Mother-Daughter Horror: Watch

Neill Blomkamp has unveiled the first look at his upcoming horror film Demonic, and it’s nothing short of terrifying.

The 90-second clip offers little in way of the film’s plot, delivering instead on plenty of creepy imagery as Arrow’ Carly Pope undergoes some form of scientific evaluation while she sleeps.

It turns out, once she’s unconscious, Pope’s character finds herself stuck in a kind of animated dream, complete with a shadowy demon that stalks her into the waking world and the surprise appearance of her mother, who appears trapped upside down in the dreamscape. “Oh, sweetheart. Do you know what this place is?” she asks ominously before the trailer cuts to black and the film’s title flashes on screen.

Related Video

Also starring Chris William Martin, Michael Rogers, Nathalie Boltt, and Terry Chen, the supernatural horror flick marks Blomkamp’s first major studio release since 2015’s Chappie. After premiering back in March at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival, the movie was picked up by IFC Midnight.

Demonic is set to hit theaters across the U.S. on August 21st. Check out the new trailer below.