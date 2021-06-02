Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Denzel Curry Becomes Twisted Batman on New Song “Bad Luck”: Stream

Featured on DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

denzel curry bad luck batman darkseid dc comics dark nights death metal soundtrack
Denzel Curry (photo by Cat Miller) and Darkseid Batman (image courtesy of DC Comics)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 2, 2021 | 11:33am ET

Denzel Curry has unveiled his contribution to the DC Comics crossover album Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack. “Bad Luck” features his old pal PlayThatBoiZay, and finds Curry transformed into a twisted version of Batman, the likes of which the DC Universe has never seen before. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

This new comic series journeys to Darkseid’s planet Apokolips, which in this universe is ruled by a Darkseid-Batman hybrid: The Darkfather. It’s this bizarre being that Curry set out to channel, and he does so with a chimera of metal and hip-hop, toggling between a demonic falsetto and a full-chested roar. “Bad luck, now you’re laying with a broke neck,” he spits, “Bad luck, very bad, bad, not good.”

As Curry explained in a statement, the song wasn’t initially intended to have a place in the DC Universe. Instead, it came out of a day of experimentation. He said,

“I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know? I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”

Related Video

jid denzel curry bruuuh remix stream
 Editor's Pick
Denzel Curry Hops on J.I.D’s “Bruuuh” Remix: Stream

Check out “Bad Luck” below, and scroll onwards for Curry’s comic cover. Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack arrives June 18th digitally and July 16th physically, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, DC shared Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron”, Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc”, Maria Brink’s “Meet Me In The Fire” featuring Andy Biersack, and Chelsea Wolfe’s tribute to Wonder Woman, “Diana”. The soundtrack will also feature contributions from Manchester Orchestra, IDLES, Grey Daze, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH featuring Chino Moreno, and more.

Earlier this year, Curry unveiled his UNLOCKED 1.5 EP with Kenny Beats, which was an update to 2020’s UNLOCKEDHe recently guested on Kenny Mason’s Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut and Flying Lotus’ soundtrack for Yasuke.

denzel curry bad luck batman darkseid dc comics dark nights death metal soundtrack

Latest Stories

me rex Galena new song release origins stream single

ME REX Share Origins of New Single "Galena": Stream

June 2, 2021

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream

Jungle Share New Single "Talk About It": Stream

June 2, 2021

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari

King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single "Morning Star": Stream

June 2, 2021

billie eilish lost cause new song single listen stream music video

Billie Eilish Unveils New Song "Lost Cause": Stream

June 2, 2021

 

chvrches robert smith the cure how not to drown new single stream

CHVRCHES Team Up with The Cure's Robert Smith for "How Not to Drown": Stream

June 2, 2021

mouse rat the pit two birds hiolding hands new songs stream awesome album

Mouse Rat Share Classic Single "The Pit" and "Two Birds Holding Hands": Stream

June 2, 2021

hiss golden messenger glory strums new song premiere origins stream

Hiss Golden Messenger Shares Origins of "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)": Stream

June 2, 2021

Darkside Lawmaker stream new music Spiral song reunion album Nicolás Jaar Dave Harrington Darkside, photo by Jed DeMoss

Darkside Share New Single "Lawmaker": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Denzel Curry Becomes Twisted Batman on New Song "Bad Luck": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale