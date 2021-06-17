Menu
Diana Ross Announces First Album in 15 Years, Unveils “Thank You”: Stream

Jack Antonoff, Tayla Parx, and Jimmy Napes are listed among the album's many collaborators

diana ross thank you new album song single listen stream
Diana Ross
June 17, 2021 | 12:03pm ET

    Ms. Diana Ross is back and feeling more grateful than ever. The icon has announced that her first album in 15 years, Thank You, will be arriving sometime this fall. As a preview, she’s shared the title track today (June 17th).

    Recorded entirely from her home studio, Thank You marks the landmark twenty-fifth studio set of Ross’ career, and first since 2006’s Blue. The LP is coming via Decca Records/Universal Music Group, and features co-writers and producers ranging from Tayla Parx, Jimmy Napes, and Prince Charlez to Troy Miller, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, and Jack Antonoff.

    “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” the Supremes singer said in a statement, adding, “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

    Related Video

    On the sparkling new single, the living legend expresses nothing but love. “Every choice and step I make/ Every word and breath I take/ You’re the reason my world keeps turnin’/ Like the blood runnin’ through my veins/ Sunshine when there’s only rain/ You’re the reason my heart keeps learnin’,” she croons over twinkling pop production. Stream “Thank You” and check out the album’s colorful cover art and tracklist below.

    Before it was canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Ross was scheduled to perform at Glastonbury last June alongside headliners Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar. The last time she properly toured was back in 2019 in celebration of her 75th birthday. That same year, Ross brought down the house at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, made headlines for supporting the late Michael Jackson amid the controversy of Leaving Neverland, and went viral recounting her experience being “violated” by a TSA agent while going through security at the New Orleans airport on Twitter.

    Thank You Artwork:

    diana ross thank you cover artwork new song single stream

    Thank You Tracklist:
    01. Thank You
    02. If the World Just Danced
    03. All Is Well
    04. In Your Heart
    05. Just in Case
    06. The Answers Always Love
    07. Let’s Do It
    08. I Still Believe
    09. Count on Me
    10. Tomorrow
    11. Beautiful Love
    12. Time to Call
    13. Come Together

