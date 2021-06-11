Menu
Doja Cat Debuts “Need to Know” with Grimes-Featuring Music Video: Watch

The sultry track serves as the second single off the rapper's sophomore album Planet Her

Grimes Doja Cat video
Doja Cat and Grimes in video for “Need to Know”
June 11, 2021 | 11:29am ET

    Doja Cat has unveiled the music video for her new single “Need to Know”.

    Fresh on the heels of her announcement of her upcoming sophomore LP, Doja transports fans to Planet Her in the otherworldly visual as the aquamarine leader of an alien girl gang which counts Grimes as a member.

    “Wanna know what it’s like/ Baby, show me what it’s like/ I don’t really got no type/ I just wanna fuck all night/ Yeah yeah, oh-woah-woah/ Baby, I need to know, mmm/ I just been fantasizin’/ And we got a lotta time/ Baby, come throw the pipe/ Gotta know what it’s like/ Yeah yeah, oh-woah-woah/ Baby, I need to know, mmm,” the rapper sings on the chorus as she and her entourage head from a slumber party to a girls’ night out at an extraterrestrial nightclub.

    Related Video

    Check out the music video for “Need To Know” after the jump.

    The sultry track follows the SZA-assisted “Kiss Me More” as the second single off Planet Her, which is set to drop June 25th via Kemosabe/RCA Records. The album will also include collaborations with Ariana Grande (“I Don’t Do Drugs”), Young Thug (“Payday”), The Weeknd (“You Right”), and JID (“Options”).

    Last month, Doja performed “Kiss Me More” alongside SZA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she also nabbed the BBMA for Top R&B Female Artist. Next, she’s set to make a cameo on Season 2 of Lil Dicky’s FX comedy Dave.

