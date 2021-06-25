Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

With Planet Her, Doja Cat Blasts Off to Full Pop Stardom

The singer-rapper delivers another batch of delightful, horny bops on her third album

Doja Cat Planet Her Review
Doja Cat, photo by David LaChapelle
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 25, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    If Doja Cat’s rollercoaster of a career has taught us anything, it’s that hooks trump controversy. She first went viral with a glorious novelty song about cows, but her history of appropriation, resurfaced instances of using homophobic language, and various other infractions is well-documented. She also works with Dr. Luke, the producer and label head who Kesha accused of rape and myriad other abuses in 2014.

    And yet, with the disco-slanted 2019 hit “Say So” and a million other singles-turned-viral TikTok audios, the singer-rapper’s penchant for unimpeachable melodies have grown to outrank her more fringe sensibilities.

    Her 2019 album Hot Pink, a vibrant mix of trap beats and lush instrumentation, reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200. Impressively, it spawned a series of hits long after its release date, and sent Doja on a tour of award show stages throughout 2020; with every performance, she’d remix her hits so drastically that they sounded like tracks from different genres. While the world locked down, the extremely online artist used her knowledge of the internet to blow up.

    Related Video

    Doja Cat’s latest release proves that troll rappers can smooth their edges (musically, at least; the public blunders will probably continue) to become bonafide pop stars. Planet Her maintains the versatility that Doja’s Hot Pink performances hinted at, but it all hinges on her knack for a singalong chorus, and fits cohesively in our ever-diversifying pop landscape. The result, while not terribly profound, is an album full of bulletproof bops, with the help of some well-chosen star collaborators.

    Steel drums and pulsing bass fuel the reggaeton grooves of “Woman” and “Naked,” while the Young Thug duet “Payday” dips its toes into hyperpop. Meanwhile, over glitchy beats in the swaggering “Get Into It (Yuh),” Doja references Ariana Grande and thanks Nicki Minaj directly for paving the way for her polished pop-rap career; Grande herself appears in the candy-coated highlight “I Don’t Do Drugs,” a whispery celebration of new love. Over whimsical xylophone and exploding bass, the duo’s harmonized oohs make for an out-of-this-world chorus.

    On Planet Her’s second half, Doja drifts from her usual raunchy lyricism to try out lovesick lullabies and heartbreak ballads, allowing the music to slow and a newfound vulnerability to emerge. Gorgeous guitar loops on the soft lament “Love To Dream,” where she admits, “I got everything/ Everything but real love.”

    Relationship issues dominate the classic R&B of The Weeknd duet “You Right” and the airy “Been Like This,” where pitched down vocals fulfill modern pop’s atmospheric ballad requirement. It all culminates in “Alone,” a lonely-at-the-top acoustic number in which she learns to accept her solitude.

    These moments of openness are well-executed, but nothing tops Doja at her most upbeat. The artist’s sense of humor — which, given her past, hasn’t always landed — shines on “Ain’t Shit,” a two-note stomp where her rapped eye rolls (“Acting like that ‘cause your dad’s a bitch, must be the way that the planets is”) and falsetto “n—– ain’t shit” refrain battle each other for the LP’s funniest moment.

    “Kiss Me More,” Planet Her’s closer and lead single, sums up every layer of Doja Cat’s complex celebrity. The song’s dreamy guitar line and chanted, “All on my tongue, I want it,” refrain are infectious, and with a verse from SZA — complete with a perfect, “dick”-censoring twinkle — it’s become the artist’s latest TikTok hit, a summery summation of the record’s hyper-feminine, hyper-sexual, hyper-futuristic aesthetic.

    It was also co-written by Dr. Luke. That aligns with an ongoing conundrum: Doja’s musicianship embraces and celebrates all 50 shades of womanhood, but her signature songs also cite an alleged abuser in their credits. It’s hard to reconcile this duality, but it’s not hard to see why they’re popular. That’s showbiz.

    Planet Her Artwork:

    Planet Her Artwork

Latest Stories

rza new song saturday afternoon kung fu theater

RZA Announces New Album RZA vs. Bobby Digital, Shares “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”: Stream

June 25, 2021

foo fighters mark ronson making a fire reversion stream

Foo Fighters Unveil Mark Ronson's "Re-Version" of "Making A Fire": Stream

June 25, 2021

Morrissey with Blondie's Debbie Harry

Morrissey, Blondie, Bauhaus & DEVO to Play Rescheduled Cruel World Fest in May 2022

June 25, 2021

jay-z reasonable doubt nft 25th anniversary sotheby's auction

Jay-Z Commissions Reasonable Doubt NFT at Sotheby's for 25th Anniversary

June 25, 2021

 

UMO, photo by Amanda Hugenquist

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Soulful New Single "Weekend Run": Stream

June 25, 2021

chvrches robert smith how not to drown remix stream

CHVRCHES Drop Robert Smith Remix of "How Not to Drown": Stream

June 25, 2021

matt pike head on a pike lyrics book

High on Fire's Matt Pike Announces Head on a Pike Illustrated Lyrics Book

June 25, 2021

gift of gab rip timothy j parker blackalicious obituary rip cause of death rapper mc

R.I.P. Gift of Gab, Blackalicious Rapper Dead at 50

June 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

With Planet Her, Doja Cat Blasts Off to Full Pop Stardom

Menu Shop Search Sale