Doja Cat Announces New Album Planet Her

Featuring Ariana Grande, SZA, The Weeknd, and more

Doja Cat, photo by David LaChappelle
June 9, 2021 | 11:03pm ET

    Doja Cat has announced her new album Planet Her. It lands in record stores and on streaming services June 25th.

    The follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink has been getting teased for some time, including in the music video for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. It turns out that SZA is but one of many stars on the album’s guest list, which also includes Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and J.I.D. Check out the tracklist, as well as the artwork by David LaChappelle, below.

    Earlier this year, Doja Cat hopped on Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix, and she also appears in Season 2 of Dave, which begins next week.

    Planet Her Artwork:

    Planet Her Tracklist:
    01. Woman
    02. Naked
    03. Pay Day (feat. Young Thug)
    04. Get Into It (Yuh)
    05. Need to Know
    06. I Don’t Do Drugs (feat. Ariana Grande
    07. Love to Dream
    08. You Right (with The Weeknd)
    09. Been Like This
    10. Options (feat. J.I.D) FEAT. JID
    11. Ain’t Shit
    12. Imagine
    13. Alone
    14. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)

